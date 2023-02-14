'All American' Fans Shocked Over Taye Diggs' Departure of CW Series

All American aired its most shocking episode on Monday as fans saw the death of Billy Baker, who is played by Taye Diggs. The episode, which is called "Time," showed Billy and the South Crenshaw football players being involved in a bus crash. Billy got out safely and helped the rest of the passengers get out of the bus that was hanging off the edge of a cliff. However, Billy went back on the bus to save Jabari, which ultimately led to his death.

According to TV Line, the All American cast and crew have known about Diggs' departure for nearly a year. TV Line spoke to Diggs about his exit, and he said, "I was having a great time. It was just a feeling that I got [that I was ready to leave], and I just honored that feeling. It was maybe mid-fourth season. I don't even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Nkechi Carroll] and myself are close. We'd been keeping in contact, so she had known, and we'd been talking. And we decided how to go about it, and storylines and whatnot, so it was all above board, and everyone was in the know." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.