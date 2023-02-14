'All American' Fans Shocked Over Taye Diggs' Departure of CW Series
All American aired its most shocking episode on Monday as fans saw the death of Billy Baker, who is played by Taye Diggs. The episode, which is called "Time," showed Billy and the South Crenshaw football players being involved in a bus crash. Billy got out safely and helped the rest of the passengers get out of the bus that was hanging off the edge of a cliff. However, Billy went back on the bus to save Jabari, which ultimately led to his death.
According to TV Line, the All American cast and crew have known about Diggs' departure for nearly a year. TV Line spoke to Diggs about his exit, and he said, "I was having a great time. It was just a feeling that I got [that I was ready to leave], and I just honored that feeling. It was maybe mid-fourth season. I don't even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Nkechi Carroll] and myself are close. We'd been keeping in contact, so she had known, and we'd been talking. And we decided how to go about it, and storylines and whatnot, so it was all above board, and everyone was in the know." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Not Happy
I know Taye Diggs was leaving the show but they didn’t have to write him off like that I was hoping when it was time for all American to end that we would get see Billy at one or both of the twins weddings and be a grandpa and now we ain’t getting none of that #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/xyxzccPqBP— 🦋Alana🦋 (@Alana28191162) February 14, 2023
I am shocked to. That scene at the end crying off and on for an hour so sad.
Valid Question
NOW WHY ALL AMERICAN DID ME LIKE THAT?! @TayeDiggs I NEED ANSWERS RET NIE— cab 💕 (@myssmamas) February 14, 2023
Yeah idk how much longer All American will last without Taye Diggs.
No Thanks
Warner Brothers: All American is getting a season 6
Taye Diggs: pic.twitter.com/ViRiiwQXly— Simone Hicks Defense Center. (@PoeticBlckgrl) February 14, 2023
I need a moment with the writers of All American because how do you kill off Billy Baker?!? THEE BILLY BAKER
Great Run
Taye Diggs had a great 5 year run on All American— BIG TICKET 🎟️ (@____Shemar) February 14, 2023
Damn idk if All American will be nearly as good without Taye Diggs, what a shocking mid season exit by coach Billy Baker.
Monday Hit
All American didn’t have to hit me like this on a Monday! Wtfff noooo 💔 @TayeDiggs— ROCK⚜️ (@Raquel_Munoz10) February 14, 2023
There is no All American without Billy Baker. He is the heartbeat of the show.
Spoiler
Every other trade merely reporting Taye Diggs has left All American and then Deadline actually puts what happened to the character in the tweet.
It hasn't even aired on the west coast. Thanks.— Gillian (@glkrose) February 14, 2023
I made the mistake of reading an article of Taye Diggs not being on All American anymore & HOW the last episode happened.
Not About That
Taye Diggs leaving All American pissing me off 😩😩😩 like how y’all kill him off— Juice😏🖕🏾❤ (@JARDaSwindler) February 14, 2023
Are you kidding me??? Did Taye Diggs really just up and leave All American like THAT???