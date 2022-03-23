The CW Renews 7 Shows Amid Cancellation Fears

The CW shared some major news on Tuesday about its current slate of programming. Deadline reported that The CW renewed seven shows including The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew. The news comes after several of the shows faced cancellations rumors, leaving their fates up in the air until now.

Deadline noted that some of the renewals were more of a given than others. In particular, Nancy Drew was the subject of cancellation rumors after three seasons on the air. It was also unclear whether The Flash, which will be going into its ninth season, was going to come back for another outing featuring the iconic superhero. The show’s renewal was said to have hinged on whether star Grant Gustin would come back. But in January of this year, it was reported that he was in the midst of finalizing a contract for Season 9, paving the way for the show’s renewal. What other shows at The CW were renewed on Tuesday? Read on to find out.

Riverdale

Riverdale will be going onto its seventh season at The CW. The show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse.

The Flash

The Flash is set to be The CW’s longest-running Arrowverse series, as it will take over that mantle from Arrow, which ended after eight seasons. As of right now, it’s unclear whether Season 9 will be the last for the show.

All American

All American will return for Season 5 at The CW. The show stars Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, and Samantha Logan.

Walker

You haven’t seen the last of Jared Padalecki’s Walker. It will be back for Season 3 on The CW.

Kung Fu

Kung Fu’s second season only recently premiered on The CW. But, it will be coming back for Season 3 all the same.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew was one of the shows that were rumored to be facing the ax. Even so, it will be back for Season 4.

Superman & Lois

It was pretty much a given that Superman & Lois would return for another season. So, get ready for Season 2!