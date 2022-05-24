Aidy Bryant Shares Emotional Message After 'SNL' Exit

✖

Aidy Bryant finished her 10-year run on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and a few days later she posted a heartfelt farewell to the show on Instagram. The comedian was one of four cast members to depart at the end of Season 47 -- the others being Pete Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. Bryant posted 10 photos looking back on her years on the variety show to go with her emotional caption.

"Hi! I started on SNL when I was 25, I had never been on camera, never produced, and had a lot to learn," she began. "In my 10 years at the show there are so many people who helped me in so many ways. Gena, Chris, Wally, Jodi, Tom, Eric, Dale, Audrey, Amanda and all of the crew whose long hours and laughs in rehearsal meant the most. The cast and writers that I got to work with over the years made me laugh harder than I knew was possible. I love you and thank you from my whole heart."

Bryant's post included photos of her both on stage and behind the scenes at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Center. She was pictured with McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Vanessa Bayer, Sarah Schneider, Sarah Sherman, Michael Che, Bowen Yang, Lorne Michaels and plenty of talented people behind the scenes as well. Some of those tagged left comments for Bryant mourning her departure and wishing her well on her next venture.

This was Byrant's personal farewell to the show, but like McKinnon and Davidson she had an on-air goodbye as well. Hers was not as direct as the other two, coming in the form of one last "Trend Forecasters" segment. As before, she rolled out to the "Weekend Update" news desk with Yang dressed in chic black and white outfits to declare the "in" trends for this summer while reviling the "out" trends to avoid. Along the way, she and Yang made subtle references to Bryant's departure from the show. It ended with Che and Yang leaning in to plant a kiss on each of Bryant's cheeks.

Bryant has some big things on the horizon in her post-SNL career. Her Hulu sitcom Shrill came to an end last year, but she now has a role on the Netflix original series Human Resources -- a spinoff of Big Mouth. She also has an overall deal with Universal Television, which will soon yield a new animated series called Cheeky. The show is in development for Peacock, but there's no release date in place just yet.

Bryant's final episode of SNL is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. The show will be back in the fall -- presumably with new cast members and big shoes to fill.