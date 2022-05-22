'SNL': Aidy Bryant Marks Her Exit With Final 'Weekend Update' Bit

✖

Four prominent Saturday Night Live cast members said goodbye to the show this weekend, but Aidy Bryant's sendoff may have been the most dramatic of them all. The comedian turned up on "Weekend Update" for one last installment of her "Trend Forecasters" segment with Bowen Yang and Michael Che. She dropped some scathing news about what is "in" and what is "out" this summer before departing SNL in style.

Bryant and Yang rolled out to the news desk in their usual black and white costumes, declaring the latest trends on everything from fruit to times of day. Unlike other stars' farewell sketches, there was little hint that this was Bryant's swan song until close to the end. She announced the last trend category: "Future Trends," at which point she and Yang read some precious "in" trends about each other. Bryant said that "ten nice years" are "in," referencing her decade on SNL, while Yang said that "a friend I couldn't have done this without" was also "in."

The sketch ended with Bryant declaring one last "in" trend: "My best guys, kissing me." With that, Yang and Che each leaned in to kiss one of Bryant's cheeks before the sketch came to an end.

Many commenters appreciated the subtlety of this farewell and the fact that it was built into one of Byrant's recognizable sketches. One person wrote: "This show will not be as funny without Aidy. She's another one of the greats in my opinion," while another added: "Going to miss Aidy. She perfected the subtlety of getting lost in a good sketch to make the outlandish seem unexpected... even though we did. A fine art. Thanks, lady. I'm a fan. Sad to see her go." A third wrote: "Aww. What a sweet farewell for Aidy. It's not the full song and dance number with all the male cast members fawning over her that I was expecting, but still very sweet!"

That last comment referenced the goodbyes of Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson. McKinnon's farewell to SNL consumed the cold open sketch, while Davidson delivered a retrospective stand-up comedy monologue during "Weekend Update" to say his goodbye. Kyle Mooney is also leaving, and many fans were disappointed that he didn't get a dedicated sendoff like his colleagues did. This episode is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. SNL will return in the fall.