Netflix Show’s New Spinoff Is Already a Hit

Big Mouth fans are already flocking to Human Resources, the first spinoff from the hit animated Netflix series. The new show launched on March 18 and is a workplace comedy set in the world Big Mouth established. Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Maya Rudolph, and Nick Kroll lead Human Resources‘ voice cast.

Since the show was released, Human Resources has held a spot on Netflix’s charts. It is now eighth on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. chart. It was also tenth on the overall Top 10 U.S. chart. Human Resources also held the 10th spot on the global Top 10 TV shows, with 16.23 million hours watched from March 21 to 27. The show was ninth on the Top 10 U.S. charts during the same week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Human Resources was created by Kelly Galuska, Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The monsters are assigned human adults who represent their feelings. In Big Mouth, which launched in September 2017, Nick Birch (Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) are frustrated seventh-graders matched with hormone monsters as shoulder angels.

Since Big Mouth earned critical acclaim, there were high hopes for Human Resources. The new series already holds a 100% approval rating from critics and a 74% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have shared their love for the show on Twitter.

‘Absolutely bonkers’

https://twitter.com/lol_lovethat/status/1504989243206217752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Human Resources on Netflix is an absolutely bonkers out of pocket show but also so real, and I love that s—,” one fan wrote.

‘Major kudos to the creative team’

https://twitter.com/dee_bax/status/1509615764545933312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Just wanted to take a moment to share how BEAUTIFUL the Alzheimer’s/Dementia perspective was on the new show Human Resources on Netflix,” a viewer wrote. “So rarely does a story take the perspective of the person WITH the disease, not to mention make it as adorable as they did!”

‘It’s genius’

https://twitter.com/Ayinpoka_/status/1505280301852995589?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Human Resources on Netflix is the singularity for me: a show I want to write on, voice on, and also happy to just enjoy as a fan forever,” comedian Teresa Lee wrote.

‘Even better’ than Big Mouth

https://twitter.com/Mystiqueability/status/1508856680695619589?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Human Resources is f— hilarious and so well written — I love Big Mouth, but think this one might be even better after just the first few episodes,” one fan wrote. “Love Aidy Bryant and Keke Palmer. Recommend! (Netflix)”

‘Pretty amazing for a spinoff’

https://twitter.com/OptimusGrind__/status/1506080139700060163?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Human Resources season 1 on Netflix was pretty amazing for a spinoff; loved it as much as Big Mouth,” a Twitter user wrote.

‘Dying laughing’

https://twitter.com/artisticallym3/status/1507439794363772937?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Did not expect Human Resources on Netflix to be as heartbreaking as it is. The Big Mouth cinematic universe has another hit,” another viewer wrote.