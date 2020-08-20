AGT' Fans Are Pumped About Tonight's Results

On Wednesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the show revealed which acts were making it through to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, that meant that some of the hopefuls had their AGT journey cut short. But, even though some acts got the boot, fans were still pleased by the contestants that made it through to the next round of the competition, and they said as much on social media.

During the episode, it was revealed that Voices of Our City Choir, BAD Salsa, and Daneliya Tuleshova were all voted through by viewers at home. The Spyros Brothers, who received the Dunkin' Save vote, also made it through to the semi-finals. Jonathan Goodwin found himself in danger at the end of the episode, but he also made it through to the next round of the competition thanks to the votes from at-home viewers. These acts join Archie Williams, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon, Roberta Battaglia, and Shaquira McGrath, who already made it through to the semi-finals.

Of course, these results mean that some of the acts took their final bow on Wednesday (BONAVEGA, Kelvin Dukes, The Shape, Vincent Marcus, Alexis Brownley, and Kameron Ross were all eliminated). However, fans were thrilled to see that many of their favorites acts did indeed make it through to see another day in the competition.