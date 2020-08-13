Why 'AGT' Fans Are Furious About This Season's Singers
On Wednesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the contestants learned who would be making it through to the semi-finals. More than a couple of the acts that made it through to the next round involved singers. While this may have been great news to many viewers, some AGT fans aren't happy about the number of singers who have made it through to the next round of the competition.
Out of the five possible acts that made it through to the next round, four of them were singers. Williams, McGrath, Roberta Battaglia, and Double Dragon all made it to the semi-finals. Williams, McGrath, and Battaglia all received the most votes from fans, while Double Dragon was actually saved by the judges after finding themselves in danger at the beginning of the episode. Additionally, magician Brett Loudermilk also made it through after receiving the Dunkin' Save vote from viewers at home. That means that the Pork Chop Revue, Simon and Maria, FrenchieBabyy, Bello and Annaliese Nock, Michael Yo, and Feng E have been eliminated from the competition.
Of course, the results were bound to have some fans fired up. But, in particular, viewers have been incensed by the fact that a slew of singers made it through to the next round of the competition.
'American Idol' Vibes
So is #AGT basically American Idol now? All singers (and only 1 that’s actually great). Better acts went home. Shows why Americans voted an idiot into office.— hendi (@marvinc36) August 13, 2020
Not Happy With The Line-Up
I’m sorry but singers on top of singers is sickening please don’t take the wrong way #needtosayit #AGT— Jessica Antonucci (@esaj_yzzil) August 13, 2020
All The Singers
Probably skipping the rest of #AGT this season. So bored with nothing but singers getting through, but they only have "limited spots" for magicians, comedians, and variety acts on judge cuts... #AGTResults— AngieRose_Nomad (@AngieroseNomad) August 13, 2020
Really?
Me finding out you idiots voted three singers as your top 3: pic.twitter.com/ekmzFMOyhW— Brooks Bannister (@SquirrelBrooks) August 13, 2020
'America's Got Singers'
I think the non singers will get the judge's save and #DunkinSave. It's supposed to be America's Got Talent not America's Got Singers #AGT— American Idol Fan (@krummy09) August 13, 2020
They've Got A Bone To Pick
3 singers go through. Just rename the show and theme it as a singing competition, @AGT. Or - it's time for new judges, and time for changes to how this show curates and selects the talent during auditions - or both. #AGT #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/kGPJecpU1o— Duke St. Copernicus (@The_Duke_of_Pi) August 13, 2020
"Yawn"
It’ll probably be all singers tonight. *yawn* #agt #AGTResults #americasgotsingers https://t.co/1IJKm27UTd— Groot (@Grootiez) August 13, 2020