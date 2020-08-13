Why 'AGT' Fans Are Furious About This Season's Singers

On Wednesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the contestants learned who would be making it through to the semi-finals. More than a couple of the acts that made it through to the next round involved singers. While this may have been great news to many viewers, some AGT fans aren't happy about the number of singers who have made it through to the next round of the competition.

Out of the five possible acts that made it through to the next round, four of them were singers. Williams, McGrath, Roberta Battaglia, and Double Dragon all made it to the semi-finals. Williams, McGrath, and Battaglia all received the most votes from fans, while Double Dragon was actually saved by the judges after finding themselves in danger at the beginning of the episode. Additionally, magician Brett Loudermilk also made it through after receiving the Dunkin' Save vote from viewers at home. That means that the Pork Chop Revue, Simon and Maria, FrenchieBabyy, Bello and Annaliese Nock, Michael Yo, and Feng E have been eliminated from the competition.

Of course, the results were bound to have some fans fired up. But, in particular, viewers have been incensed by the fact that a slew of singers made it through to the next round of the competition.