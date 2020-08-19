'AGT' Fans Wishing Kenan Thompson a Warm Welcome to the Show

Once again, Simon Cowell was forced to miss out on America's Got Talent's live show on Tuesday due to a back injury that he previously sustained. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson filled in for Cowell on the judging panel. Based on the fan reactions to Thompson's turn as an AGT judge, viewers were stoked to see the comedian bring the laughs to the NBC competition.

On Monday, Variety reported that Thompson would be the next guest judge to fill in for Cowell. For AGT's live episodes on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, Kelly Clarkson filled in for her former American Idol mentor on the program. As previously stated, Cowell broke his back in numerous places after falling off of his new electric bike, as reported back on Aug. 8. While he is said to be recovering at home over a week after having to undergo surgery for his injury, he is still not able to join AGT for its latest, live episodes.

But, AGT kept the fun going on the judging panel without Cowell, as Thompson joined established judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum on Tuesday night's show. And he definitely brought a dose of levity to the show.