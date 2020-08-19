'AGT' Fans Wishing Kenan Thompson a Warm Welcome to the Show
Once again, Simon Cowell was forced to miss out on America's Got Talent's live show on Tuesday due to a back injury that he previously sustained. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson filled in for Cowell on the judging panel. Based on the fan reactions to Thompson's turn as an AGT judge, viewers were stoked to see the comedian bring the laughs to the NBC competition.
On Monday, Variety reported that Thompson would be the next guest judge to fill in for Cowell. For AGT's live episodes on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, Kelly Clarkson filled in for her former American Idol mentor on the program. As previously stated, Cowell broke his back in numerous places after falling off of his new electric bike, as reported back on Aug. 8. While he is said to be recovering at home over a week after having to undergo surgery for his injury, he is still not able to join AGT for its latest, live episodes.
But, AGT kept the fun going on the judging panel without Cowell, as Thompson joined established judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum on Tuesday night's show. And he definitely brought a dose of levity to the show.
Great Choice
prevnext
Kenan Thompson on #AGT is a great choice! pic.twitter.com/K4ZzKBg6lz— Maine Event Trick Shots (@MaineEventTrick) August 19, 2020
Pleasant Surprise
prevnext
Kenan Thompson as a guest judge is pleasantly unexpected #AGT #AmericasGotTalent— Drew (@JustRollinOn86) August 19, 2020
Definitely A Fan
prevnext
Oh hey, Kenan Thompson on #AGT! I can get behind that.— 𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔴 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔱 (@AndrewCollet) August 19, 2020
A Warm Welcome
prevnext
to quote one of my favorite lines from Good Burger but I’ll be saying it for talent, Welcome to @AGT home of the good talent! Great to see Kenan as a guest judge tonight 🤣 #AGT pic.twitter.com/6QivMD7fMa— Jason Duffy (@YoDuff1) August 19, 2020
Just Awesome
prevnext
Kenan is going to be awesome as a judge #AGT— StarryMag (@StarryMag) August 19, 2020
He's Come So Far
prevnext
And Kenan's come a long way from a young man on Nickelodeon! #AGT— Dayanara Ryelle 虎 (@DayaRyelle) August 19, 2020
A Fire Guest
prev
Kenan Thompson 🔥💯 #AGT— Antonio Carr 🔑 (@AntonioCarr1127) August 19, 2020