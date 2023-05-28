Absurd 'Legends of Tomorrow' Scene Resurfaces as CW's Arrowverse Officially Ends

The Arrowverse may be over now following the end of The Flash, but that isn't stopping people from talking about The CW DC shows. In honor of the Arrowverse's 11-year run, a Twitter user asked people to name their favorite moments from the franchise, and someone replied with a pretty absurd scene from DC's Legends of Tomorrow that actually perfectly sums up the series.

The scene in question is from Season 3, Episode 17, "Guest Starring John Noble," and it features a young Barrack Obama in 1979 where Gorilla Grodd is intent on killing him. To really piece it all together, Grodd even says he wants to "Make America Grodd Again." Luckily the Legends were able to save him, which isn't really surprising, and they wiped the future president's memory so he'd have no recollection of what happened. It's no secret that Legends of Tomorrow is probably the most absurd Arrowverse series, and this resurfaced clip just proves it even more and reminds people that Legends definitely got a premature cancellation.

Nothing will touch when Grodd tried to kill Obama 💀 pic.twitter.com/OCIB7mCWo5 https://t.co/Ma8a72smiY — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) May 25, 2023

In just a few days, the tweet has since gone viral with people reacting to the insane clip. JadeAtrophis said that while it "always slays" them, "it's just all so absurd," which really is the perfect way to describe Legends of Tomorrow. Meanwhile, michaelionsrage reiterated that Legends "was the best Arrowverse show."

It's definitely a disappointment that Legends of Tomorrow got canceled last year because who knows how many more great and absurd scenes we could have gotten? The series was known as the underdog of the Arrowverse, and it still seems like fans have both loved and hated it. Between Beebo, a unicorn, messing with historical figures, and more, Legends would go places no other Arrowverse show would, and thanks to the viral tweet, people are being reminded why it was so great.

While Legends of Tomorrow won't be part of Max's library anytime soon, fans can watch the entirety of the series on Netflix, so they will be able to rewatch every absurd and outrageous moment that the Legends dealt with. And there are a lot of them spread across the show's seven-season run. Plus, fans will also be able to watch practically every Arrowverse crossover, so their favorite moments will only grow as fans rewatch the franchise in full on Netflix.