ABC's Top Choice to Succeed Robin Roberts at 'Good Morning America' Revealed in Report

ABC News finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the challenge of succession planning for its flagship program, Good Morning America (GMA). Recent reports have shed light on the network's apparent frontrunner to eventually step into the shoes of longtime anchor Robin Roberts, 63, while simultaneously exposing broader concerns about ABC's talent pipeline.

According to The National Enquirer's Oct. 7 issue, ABC has its sights set on Linsey Davis, 46, as the potential heir to Robin Roberts' throne. An insider divulged to the publication, "With Amy Robach, once considered Roberts' heir apparent, no longer in the picture, the pressure is on ABC to find a new face to lead the network into its next chapter." The source went on to describe Davis as "the new 'it' girl — smart, talented and drama-free," adding that her ascent is "sending shock waves through the newsroom!"

However, the situation at ABC News appears more complex than a simple changing of the guard. Page Six reports that the network is facing a significant talent crisis, with insiders revealing that ABC is "on its last reserves of A-list news anchors — with no rising stars to replace them." This predicament is exacerbated by the network's lack of a head of talent for nearly two years, leaving a void in the cultivation and development of future stars.

The talent shortage became particularly acute following the high-profile departures of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were dismissed in 2022 due to their controversial affair. These anchors were reportedly being groomed as potential successors to the current GMA triumvirate of Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. An ABC insider lamented the short-sightedness of their termination, stating, "Losing them at 'GMA 3' wasn't the point. They were the primary replacements for [flagship morning show] 'Good Morning America'! That was their real value."

While Davis has garnered attention as a rising star, some sources suggest her trajectory may be different from what The National Enquirer reported. One insider told Page Six, "Linsey is not going to be the host of 'GMA.' She can easily be David's replacement," referring to David Muir, the anchor of World News Tonight. Davis has already demonstrated her capabilities on a national stage, co-moderating the recent Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump alongside Muir.

The debate performance by Davis and Muir was met with mixed reactions. While conservatives criticized what they perceived as unfair treatment of their candidate, ABC was reportedly pleased with the duo's handling of the event. An insider described the network's morale as being at an "all-time high" following the debate, calling it "a very proud moment."

Despite these bright spots, ABC News continues to grapple with internal power dynamics and succession planning. Sources indicate that Roberts, while considered the de facto lead anchor on GMA, "doesn't really give a s—" about wielding her influence. In contrast, Muir is described as increasingly powerful, "call[ing] a lot of the shots."

The recent appointment of Almin Karamehmedovic, Muir's executive producer, as the new president of ABC News has raised eyebrows within the organization. Some insiders express concern about Karamehmedovic's ability to manage the diverse talent pool at ABC, with one source noting, "He's only juggled one ego at a time. It's a whole other level of skill you have to have in order to balance multiple anchors and keep everyone happy."

As ABC News navigates these choppy waters, the absence of a dedicated talent development team continues to loom large. "It makes no sense that they still haven't hired a No. 1 and a No. 2 [in the talent department]," an insider told Page Six. "They have people who are good, but they don't have the experience to deal with high-caliber talent."

As ABC News confronts these challenges, the spotlight on Davis intensifies. While The National Enquirer's report suggests she's being groomed for GMA, other sources point to a potential future at the helm of World News Tonight. Davis's rise underscores the network's pressing need to develop and nurture new talent regardless of her ultimate destination.