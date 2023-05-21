ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Replacement Revealed After Cancellation

ABC's fall schedule is comprised of almost entirely unscripted series, except for some encore showings of Abbott Elementary, and Alaska Daily's replacement is The $100,000 Pyramid. The series, which initially premiered in 2016, is a revival of the classic game show hosted by Michael Strahan. Contestants are paired with celebrities and must guess words or phrases that appear on the show's pyramid-shaped gameboard to win money with the help of their game partners. It's the latest version in the long-running Pyramid series, which made its debut in 1973.

The $100,000 Pyramid will be taking the 10 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays previously held by the now-canceled Hilary Swank-led drama Alaska Daily. The game show will be following Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which airs at 8 p.m., and Press Your Luck, which airs at 9 p.m. While it won't be a full night of dramas, it will be a full night of fun and game shows, which could be seen as a step up since it won't be so serious this time around.

Alaska Daily premiered in October 2022 and followed Swank as journalist Eileen Fitzgerald who moves to Alaska from New York for a fresh start. While it seemed promising, the series didn't get enough support from fans and was canceled. It marked Swank's first TV role since 2020's Away, but not even her star power was enough to save it, unfortunately. While there's always hope for a show to find new life elsewhere,

Even if Alaska Daily were renewed for a second season, it still wouldn't have aired in the fall. Due to the network's strike-proof lineup and to stay on top of any delays from the writers' strike, all scripted series on ABC have been pushed to midseason or possibly later. So Alaska Daily would have to premiere in January at the earliest. This way, while it's disappointing that the series won't be coming back, it might be better than waiting who knows how long for it to return. Plus, fans can always rewatch it on Hulu if they feel the need to.

ABC has yet to announce premiere dates for the fall schedule, but it's likely they will reveal dates later in the summer. Fans will just have to keep a look out if they want to watch more unscripted series like game shows, competition shows, and dating shows if they so choose to fill up their fall with reality series.