ABC Canceled 3 Shows Last Week

More and more networks are announcing the fates of their remaining shows — including ABC. Given the drastic changes happening to the television business, it seems like no show is safe this time. As networks are not only looking at ratings but costs as well, anything can happen, which makes TV fans even more on edge. Ahead of ABC's fall schedule reveal, the company officially dropped news of several cancellations. The network delivered a triple-whammy, swinging the ax to three of its shows and ending them, as Variety reports, with two of them being freshman dramas. Take a look at what's canceled as well as some other information for ABC for the 2023-24 season.

'Alaska Daily' (Photo: ABC/Darko Sikman) The Hilary Swank-led drama didn't see the types of numbers that ABC was hoping for, and even though the internalized support was big, the outside support was another thing. The series followed Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald, a journalist who moves to Alaska after her fall from grace in New York and joins a metro newspaper while on a journey of both personal and professional redemption. It averaged 5.3 million viewers but it wasn't enough.

'Big Sky' (Photo: ABC/Anna Kooris) Even with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire attached to the cast for the rebranded third season, it wasn't enough to keep the mysteries going. Subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the third season saw yet another case that plagued the town of Helena, as hikers were going missing in the midst of a backcountry trip in the woods. It was suspected that the series was likely done, but getting confirmation doesn't make it hurt any less.

'The Company You Keep' (Photo: ABC/Raymond Liu) Unfortunately, Milo Ventimiglia's first show post-This Is Us didn't see the type of ratings ABC wanted. The Company You Keep centered on a con man and undercover CIA agent crossing paths, but that enemies-to-lovers story just wasn't enough to keep it going, as it only averaged about 4 million viewers.

Still in Limbo (Photo: Temma Hankin / ABC) While ABC made three cancellations, there are still a couple shows awaiting news. Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are all still waiting to see if they'll be making it to the 2023-24 season.

Shows Already Renewed (Photo: Raymond Liu via Getty Images) On the bright side, these shows will definitely be back for the 2023-24 season: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19, The Conners, Not Dead Yet and Will Trent are all renewed for next season. The ABC slate also includes 9-1-1, which was saved following Fox's cancellation.