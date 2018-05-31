ABC 2018-19 Primetime TV Schedule

ABC made some new changes when it revealed its schedule for fall 2018, then it abruptly canceled Roseanne following Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rant.

The fall TV schedule for ABC looks familiar, with Thursday nights still reserved for all things Shonda Rhimes. The schedule also sees the addition of several new shows, including Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, The Kids are Alright, The Rookie, Single Parents, A Million Little Things, and Alec Baldwin’s talk show, The Alec Baldwin Show.

Meanwhile, several other shows are being held until midseason.

But what will the network do Tuesday nights without Roseanne?

Keep scrolling for a look at each night’s schedule. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Sunday

Sunday night boasts the network’s first regular primetime broadcast talk show in nine years with The Alec Baldwin Show, which was previously slated to be titled Sundays with Alec Baldwin.



8 – 9 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

9 – 10 p.m. – Shark Tank

10 – 11 p.m. – The Alec Baldwin Show

Monday

Mirroring the 2017-2018 schedule, Monday night remains intact with Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor, which proved to be a powerhouse during its freshman run.



8 – 10 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars

10 -11 p.m. – The Good Doctor

Tuesday

The sudden cancellation of the Roseanne revival shook up ABC’s Tuesday night schedule. The series proved to be a major success for the network, earning ABC a distinction that the network itself has not enjoyed in 18 years: it is now host to the TV season’s No. 1 show. One possibility for leadoff spot, Deadline Hollywood reports, is The Goldbergs spinoff series, Schooled, the only comedy series ABC has on the bench for midseason.



8 – 8:30 p.m. – TBD

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Kids are Alright

9 – 9:30 p.m. – black-ish

9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Splitting Up Together

10 – 11 p.m. – The Rookie

Wednesday

Another night of comedy, Wednesday’s schedule boasts four of the network’s 10 half-hour comedy series.



8 – 8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30 – 9 p.m. – American Housewife

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Modern Family

9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Single Parents

10 – 11 p.m. – A Million Little Things

Thursday

Shondaland will continue to reign supreme on Thursday nights, with several of Shonda Rhimes-created series taking up real estate on the schedule. When Grey’s Anatomy returns this fall, it will be lacking the familiar faces of stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who made their exits after season 14.



8 – 9 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

9 – 10 p.m. – Station 19

10 -11 p.m. – How to Get Away with Murder

Friday

The biggest shakeup to the network’s schedule comes with the shifting of comedy series Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless to Friday nights, which will join Child Support and 20/20. Fresh Off the Boat will be facing stiff competition with former ABC series Last Man Standing, which has been picked up by Fox.



8 – 8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 – 9 p.m. – Speechless

9 – 10 p.m. – Child Support

10 – 11 p.m. – 20/20

Saturday

Saturdays have been reserved entirely for football, with the network scheduling Saturday Night Football to take up a considerable amount of real estate.



8 – 11 p.m. – Saturday Night Football

Held for Midseason

While many of the network’s series have their spot on the schedule, several more are being held until midseason.



Fans will have to wait for the network’s second season of American Idol until midseason, along with The Bachelor. New series The Fix, Grand Hotel, Schooled, and Whiskey Cavalier will be joining returning series For the People and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for the midseason as well.