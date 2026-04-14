ABC Renews 2 Primetime Series for New Seasons

ABC is doubling down on two more of its primetime dramas, renewing hit police procedurals Will Trent and The Rookie for a fifth and ninth season, respectively.

Will Trent, which is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series of the same name, follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who uses his “unique point of view” as someone who was “abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system” to pursue justice and keep up “the highest clearance rate in the GBI,” as per the show’s logline.

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RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ and YUL VAZQUEZ on ‘will trent’ (Disney/Wilford Harewood)

In addition to Rodríguez, the series stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner and Kevin Daniels as Detective Franklin Wilks.

The Rookie will also be keeping the action going as the Nathan Fillion-led cop drama has been re-upped for a ninth season, making it ABC’s third-longest-running drama series after Grey’s Anatomy, which is set for Season 23, and NYPD Blue, which ran for 12 seasons before coming to an end. (Tying The Rookie with nine seasons are both Dynasty and The F.B.I.)

NATHAN FILLION and DERIC AUGUSTINE on ‘the rookie’ (Disney/Mike Taing)

In The Rookie, Fillion stars as John Nolan, “once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who now uses his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20-plus years his junior,” as per the logline. “John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges while uplifting the next generation of first responders.”

In addition to Fillion, The Rookie stars Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.