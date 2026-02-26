‘The Rookie’ to Cross Over With Beloved Game Show in Upcoming Episode

The Rookie is getting a crossover.

Variety reports that an upcoming episode of the ABC procedural will “prominently” feature the cast of Game Changer, a competition series from the indie comedy platform Dropout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per ABC, in “Fun and Games,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, “Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.” Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich and frequent Dropout collaborators Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, and Anna Garcia will guest star.

Play video

An Internet comedy company, Dropout started as CollegeHumor in 1999 by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen. It rebranded to Dropout in 2023 and has over 1 million paid subscribers. It has several web series, including game show Um, Actually, comedy series Breaking News: No Laugh Newsroom, live play tabletop role-playing show Dimension 20, and Game Changer.

Created and hosted by Reich, Game Changer premiered in 2019. The show follows players, usually three comedians, who participate in a new game every episode. The players are kept unaware of the premise and rules of the game beforehand. Seven seasons have released as of August. Additionally, Game Changers has spawned four spinoffs on Dropout, including Dirty Laundry, Make Some Noise, Play It By Ear, and Crowd Control.

Play video

Since Dropout is based in LA, as is The Rookie, the crossover seems to be perfect, especially with how much the procedural mixes in the comedy. What exactly will take Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) to Dropout’s studios is unknown, but it will be as entertaining as ever. Maybe they’ll even participate in a game if they have some downtime.

It’s hard to predict what will happen, but from the promo above, Nolan and Celina will definitely have their work cut out for them. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long for the episode, as it premieres on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. To prepare, plenty of episodes from Game Changers and other clips are on YouTube, so people can take a look at just what Nolan and Celina will be getting themselves into, because it’s certainly a lot.