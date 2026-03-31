ABC Makes Decision on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23

The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will continue to scrub in for another year.

Variety reports that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 23.

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Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 and surpassed ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history in 2019. The renewal is not so surprising, as the show is a staple on ABC. In 2025, Grey’s was the No. 1 streamed series across Disney+ and Hulu, with Nielsen recording it as the No. 2 most-streamed series in the country across all platforms.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, NIKO TERHO, CHANDRA WILSON, ALEXIS FLOYD, KEVIN MCKIDD

While lead Ellen Pompeo stepped down as a series regular during Season 19, she’s continued to appear in a recurring guest capacity as Dr. Meredith Grey and provides the voiceovers at the beginning and end of each episode. She’s also stayed on as the executive producer. Grey’s Anatomy will be down two cast members in Season 23, as Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are both leaving the series as Drs. Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman at the end of Season 22.

As of now, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Jason George, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Trevor Jackson are expected to return, but that could always change. McKidd and Raver are the latest exits, following Natalie Morales earlier this season.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) TREVOR JACKSON, KEVIN MCKIDD, NIKO TERHO, CATERINA SCORSONE

Grey’s Anatomy is the latest show to secure a spot on ABC for the 2026-2027 season. The Disney-owned network has also renewed Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential. More renewals are expected, and as of now, it’s unknown which way ABC is leaning for its other shows. The Rookie and Will Trent are both expected to be renewed, but it’s unknown when the official decision will be made.

Before Season 23, there will be much to look forward to as Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy continues. It can only be assumed these remaining episodes will set up the next season, and there’s no telling what will be in store. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where every single episode is available. More information on when Season 23 will premiere should be announced in the coming months.