ABC Airing ‘Splitting Up Together’ Rerun Instead of ‘American Housewife’ Wednesday Night

ABC is giving viewers a second chance to try out its newest comedy series, skipping a fan-favorite series in the process.

The network will be airing an encore presentation of Splitting Up Together‘s first episode Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, taking over the timeslot from American Housewife for one week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, Splitting Up Together follows Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson), whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. The series premiered Tuesday at 9:30 following the premiere of the Roseanne reboot and a brand new episode black-ish.

The sitcom’s premiere to a solid 2.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 7.2 million viewers, Deadline reports.

Along with the Fischer and Hudson, the series also stars Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosy, Sander Thomas and Kelsey Asbille.

The move comes likely to show Wednesday night ABC comedy viewers the new series so they tune in for its regular Tuesday timeslot next week. ABC will also be premiering comedy Alex, Inc., starring Zach Braff at 7:30 p.m. ET after a new The Goldbergs. A new Modern Family will air before Splitting Up Together.

On The Goldbergs, Barry enlists the help of the JTP to help him break up Beverly’s group of friends so he can have all the attention, but he realizes he made a mistake when the meddling turns into a fight.

On Modern Family, Haley’s brilliant astrophysicist boyfriend (guest star Chris Geere) comes to meet the family, setting Claire and phil off in a competition about which one of them is smarter, making Alex feel self-concious about her dim but handsome firefighter boyfriend, Bill (Jimmy Tatro). The episode will also see Mitch and Cam go on a yoga retreat that hits a snag after Cam finds out his dream team, the Kansas City Royals, is having spring training next door.

American Housewife will return with an all new episode April 4 titled “The Inheritance”. After the passing of a family friend, the Ottos all react differently to the allotment of the deceased’s inheritance.

Currently in its second season, American Housewife follows the daily life of Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a wife and mother who tries to stand out among the wealthy, pretentious and arrogant housewives after moving to Westport, Connecticut.

The series also stars Diedrich Bader, Med Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Ali Wong and Carly Hughes. The show’s second season has averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.41 18-49 rating through five episodes.