ABC Makes Decision on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6

ABC has made a decision on Abbott Elementary’s future.

The Emmy-winning comedy has been renewed for Season 6.

Abbott Elementary made the announcement on X, telling fans to call a specific number because Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara had some news to share. “I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven’t heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for Season 6 on ABC,” said the message via TVLine.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JANELLE JAMES, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, QUINTA BRUNSON, SHERYL LEE RALPH, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS

Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the series, Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021 and has become ABC’s flagship sitcom. It’s received critical acclaim and continues to bring in strong viewership. The network has consistently given Abbott an early renewal for four years now, and it’s the first ABC show to secure a spot on the 2026-2027 schedule.

The renewal is not so surprising. It was previously reported that Abbott was basically a lock for next season, and given ABC’s pattern with giving it an early renewal, it was only a matter of time before Season 6 was confirmed. Season 5 of the comedy premiered in October, once again bringing in big numbers. Abbott currently has a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% audience score.

Alongside Brunson, the series also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. As of now, it’s unknown if Abbott’s usual Wednesday night partner, Shifting Gears, will be coming back, but all signs are pointing toward a renewal. For now, fans will be happy knowing their favorite elementary school teachers will be returning for at least one more season.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON

Meanwhile, new episodes of Season 5 returned Wednesday night after being on a brief hiatus for the Winter Olympics. And now that Shifting Gears’ second season is done, Abbott is following the Scrubs revival. It’s too early to predict whether the show will be renewed for Season 2, but the premiere brought in some massive ratings, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if ABC handed out a renewal in the near future.

There will be much more to look forward to with Abbott Elementary, both with the rest of Season 5 and now Season 6. New episodes air on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.