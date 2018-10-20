ABC Gives Full Season Order to ‘Station 19’

ABC will keep Station 19 around until the spring.

The network announced Friday that the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series will have a full season 2, an increase from its original 13-episode sophomore pickup in May. An official episode count for the season was not announced.

The firefighter drama, which premiered its first season in early 2018, returned in October to ratings highs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is averaging 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic with three days of DVR.

Station 19 took over the post-Grey’s Anatomy Thursday 9 p.m. timeslot after Scandal ended its run. The series ensures the continuation of ABC‘s Thursday night Shondaland-produced night known as “TGIT,” especially since Station 19 is the last Shonda Rhimes produced drama since the mega producer jumped to Netflix.

With the full season order, Station 19 and Grey’s will run for all of the 2018-19 TV season, How to Get Away With Murder will rap its fifth season in midseason.

Station 19 season two dealt with the direct aftermath of a serious commercial building fire that left at least three of the main firefighters in danger of losing their lives. The tense season premiere ended with all of the firefighters safe and sound, though the 6-week time jump brought the addition of a new fire captain who has not been welcomed warmly by fans of the show.

The series — which follows the work and personal lives of a Seattle-based firehouse which also happens to be three blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, new series regular Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

ABC was not the only network to give full season orders to its series Friday. CBS gave full seasons to freshman series Magnum P.I., God Friended Me and The Neighborhood.

God Friended Me has been a surprise Sunday hit for the series, averaging 10 million viewers, an 8 percent jump over the same timeslot from last season. The Magnum P.I. reboot stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum living and working in Hawaii has been averaging 9 million viewers on Mondays.

The Neighborhood, a sitcom starring Max Greenfield, Cedric The Entertainer and Beth Behrs has been averaging 8 million viewers a week.

Station 19 joins Fox’s The Resident as the two sophomore dramas to score full seasons so far this year.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

