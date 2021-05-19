ABC Exec Has Bad News About 'Modern Family' and 'Black-ish' Spinoffs

✖

There were previously reports that spinoffs for both Modern Family and Black-ish. But, they may not be on the horizon anytime soon. According to Deadline, Craig Erwich, the President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, said that the network is considering one concept tied to Black-ish, but any other spinoffs may be put on the back burner.

Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, has been contemplating ideas for Brown-ish, which would focus on a Latinx family, with Eva Longoria. Erwich said that ABC is considering it, but they have no specific plans about when it could possibly air. He said, “Brown-ish is still a concept that is in development, we haven’t rolled out the firm plans around that yet." When it comes to another spinoff, Old-ish, which would revolve around Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis' characters from Black-ish, it will not be going to series. The ABC chief said that the network currently has no plans to develop the show as a pilot.

Erwich also said that the network doesn't have any plans for any Modern Family spinoffs, even though there was a possibility that one centered on Jesse Tyler Fergusson and Eric Stonestreet's characters would come to fruition. When asked about that spinoff, Erwich said, “We don’t have any current plans to do that but we are always on a lookout for amazing storytellers and stories, whether they are original or stem from storied franchises like Modern Family.” As fans know, Modern Family came to an end in 2020 after 11 seasons. It was recently announced that fellow comedy Black-ish would be airing its swan song too, as the show will end after 8 seasons. Barris announced the news about the end of the series on his Instagram.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for, it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," Barris wrote. "In this day and age, it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!