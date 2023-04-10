Hilary Swank Gives Birth to Twins, Shares First Photo of Baby Boy and Girl

Hilary Swank is officially a mom! The two-time Oscar winner, 48, announced on Easter Sunday that she and husband Philip Schneider have welcomed their twins, a baby girl and a baby boy. Swank shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted an adorable photo of herself holding her newborns as she stood in front of a sunset, the actress captioning the sweet snapshot, "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it." Swank did not reveal any further details.

The birth announcement was met with plenty of congratulations from Swank's fellow celebrities. Viola Davis wrote, "Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations," alongside three red heart emojis. Sharon Stone commented, "God bless honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever so happy for you all," with Kate Hudson adding, "Happy Easter Mama." Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, Katie Couric, and more also sent their love.

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, at the time not only sharing that she and Schneider were expecting twins, but her babies were set to arrive on her late father's birthday. Sharing the news, the Alaska Daily actress said, "this is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

In the weeks since her pregnancy announcement, Swank has documented her pregnancy on social media. In December, the actress showed off her growing baby bump amid the holiday season, Swank posting a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree. She captioned the post, "All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s)." Just a month later, Swank posted a video of herself exercising, writing, "Me and Da Babes workin' out. Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday." Her final pregnancy update prior to the birth announcement came on March 29 when Swank revealed that she was making the playlist for her delivery and asked her followers to send in song suggestions.

Swank and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, were first spotted together in November 2016. After Shcneider dropped to one knee and popped the question that same year, the happy couple tied the knot in August 2018, Swank telling Vogue of her wedding, "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."