ABC Cancels ‘The Mayor’

Say goodbye to The Mayor!

ABC has cancelled the freshman comedy, Variety reported Thursday. The network pulled the series from its 9:30 ET time slot on Tuesdays and has replaced it with reruns of Modern Family.

Despite an order for three back-up scripts, the network has decided to cancel the political comedy, which tells the story of an idealistic young rapper (Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor in his town and wins. The show currently has four unaired episodes left in the series.

There are reportedly no plans to schedule additional episodes, but The Hollywood Reporter says ABC Studios plans to shop the series elsewhere. Hulu has stacking rights to the comedy.

The show, produced by Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, opened to a 1.2 rating in the crucial adults 18-49 demographic, but the overall live viewership has continued to slide, with its Nov. 14 installment registering a paltry 2.45 million total viewers as it airs opposite NBC’s This Is Us.

The Mayor was ABC’s only comedy to premiere this fall, but on the bench remains the Roseanne revival, the family comedy Splitting Up Together and Zach Braff‘s new show, Alex, Inc.

It is also ABC’s second cancellation of the season after the network axed the drama Ten Days in the Valley in December.

Photo credit: ABC