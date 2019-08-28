‘Good Morning America’: Keke Palmer Officially Joins Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for ‘GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke’

Strahan & Sara is undergoing some major changes. On Monday, ABC announced that the hour-long program, the third hour of ABC’s Good Morning America, would be undergoing another name change and bringing on a new host. Keke Palmer will join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a full-time co-host of the daytime talk show, which will be renamed GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Last seen in VH1’s six-part Scream: Resurrection, Palmer has also starred on Fox’s Star and Scream Queens, Epix’s Berlin Station, and Showtime’s Masters of Sex. The announcement that she is set to co-host comes after Palmer had filled in for Haines while she was on maternity leave.

“It’s been a blast having Keke co-host this summer,” executive producer Rory Albanese said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “She brings a unique and spontaneous energy viewers love. She’s a multitalented artist, and I’m thrilled to have her join Michael and Sara every day. The three of them are a terrific team, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Haines’ new co-hosts also sung praise for their new team member.

“What you have done is amazing and we appreciate you,” Strahan said. “We love you. You add to so much of what we do here. This is not just a gift for us. It’s a gift for America.”

“We love Keke because she stepped up to the plate and joined our family and carried the ball,” Haines added.

Page Six had previously reported that Palmer was slated to step into a full-time role on the talk show, with an insider having stated that “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal…She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy.”

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” the insider added. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Initially premiering as GMA Day, the daytime talk show had debuted as a replacement for The Chew, an early-afternoon series focused on cooking that was canceled in September of 2018, after seven successful seasons, due to sexual misconduct allegations against one of its hosts, Mario Batali.

In January of this year, ABC announced that the series would undergo its first name change, rebranding the talk show to Strahan & Sara.

Haines formerly served as a co-host on The View before joining Strahan, who joined Good Morning America as a co-host in 2016, for the hour-long talk show.