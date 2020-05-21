ABC Cancels Multiple Major Shows

ABC canceled five shows on Thursday, while renewing 13 others. Schooled, Emergence, Bless This Mess, Single Parents and Kids Say The Darndest Things will not be returning during the 2020-2021 television season. The network, owned by Disney, has not reveal how it plans to fill up its fall schedule, which will likely be impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement to Variety. According to Burke, the network's "top priority" is collaborating with studios "to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love."

ABC said it will announce its fall 2020 schedule later on. The network followed in the footsteps of Fox, CBS and The CW, which all handed out far more renewal orders than usual due to the lack of pilots being produced this summer. The CW and Fox also made big acquisitions to fill gaps, but ABC has not announced plans to do the same. In the meantime, here is a look at the shows canceled.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.