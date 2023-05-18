ABC's Most Shocking TV Host Exits Over the Years
Being a television host has its pros and cons. On one hand, personalities are adored by millions of fans and share important stories with their daily viewers. On the other hand, it can be difficult carrying a show and being engulfed in such a challenging industry. Scrutiny also comes with the job. And just as with any gig, the assignments may not always end the way one would hope. Television hosts are no different. Some have had exits that became tabloid fodder that lasted months. ABC has a long list of television hosts with messy exits. Here are six of the most memorable.
Jenny McCarthy
Another exit from The View, McCarthy co-hosted for one season, and says it was the worst gig in her career. She recalled being scolded by Walters, and dealt with Whoopi Goldberg's controlling nature. She vowed to never return.
Michael Strahan
The former football star left Live With Kelly & Michael in a reported acrimonious split, causing a rift between him and the beloved daytime talk show host. For four years, Strahan and Ripa sat side by side. He ultimately switched over to GMA, which she claimed she had no idea about. Ripa even missed tapings of her own show as a form of protest for how the deal with Strahan was handled.
Meghan McCain
McCain is arguably the most controversial co-host of The View. In her time on the show, she got into more verbal spats with her co-hosts than ever seen before. Still, it made for good television and debates. After having her daughter Liberty, coupled with the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, she announced her departure and credited it to her wanting to focus on her duties as a wife and mom in D.C. She later wrote a tell-all detailing what she called a toxic environment working on the show.
Star Jones
Jones joined the roundtable in 1997 and was known for her sass and direct personality. But amid wedding preparations while she was engaged to Al Roker, tension arose. Jones used her platform on the show to promote the million-dollar NYC affair on-air via sponsorships and more. It reportedly turned creator Barbra Walters off, as well as other executives. The divorce was even messier. ABC opted not to renew her contract in 2007, and she reportedly blindsided her co-hosts by announcing her exit on air. She's since returned on several occasions as a guest host.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach
The longtime co-hosts' secret romance was ousted via The Daily Mail in November 2022. Both were married to their respective partners at the time. Holmes estranged wife claimed she was blindsided by the relationship, and Robach and her husband Andrew Shue were already in divorce proceedings. Initially, ABC didn't seem to react until the news became the biggest story. They were suspended and eventually fired. The two remain a couple.
Tom Bergeron
Bergeron joined the show in its premiere season in 2005 and was a fan favorite. Many was shocked when he left DWTS in 2020. He and co-host Erin Andrews were ousted and replaced by Tyra Banks ahead of season 29. The decision to replace him was labeled as the executives wanting to go in a different direction. Bergeron shared the news of his departure on Twitter in July 2020, writing in part that he had been "informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me." When it was announced that EP Andrew Llinares would be leaving the show after five seasons, Bergeron tweeted about karma.