ABC Makes Big 'Abbott Elementary' Announcement Just Days After Season 3 Premiere

Abbott Elementary is returning for another school year. ABC has renewed the sitcom, which follows the teachers at a Philadelphia elementary school, for Season 4, according to TV Line and several other news outlets.

Season 3 just premiered via the Disney-owned TV network on Wednesday, but ABC executives seemingly saw all they needed to greenlit more episodes of the show.

ABC had actor William Stanford Davis, known to fans as janitor Mr. Johnson, break the news during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. The TCA event features networks previewing and discussing their upcoming programs with credentialed journalists; the Abbott Elementary announcement occurred during ABC's presentation.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiered on Wednesday night with two episodes. The episodes featured big guest stars, a proposal and a surprise career change-up for Janine (played by series creator Quinta Brunson).

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

(Photo: Disney)

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. ABC is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) You can also watch ABC through cable providers and digital services like Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial of Fubo TV.)

To stream new episodes of Abbott Elementary, a Hulu subscription is required. Hulu adds new episodes of the show on Thursdays, the day after they air on ABC. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Abbott Elementary are streaming on Hulu and Max. (Click here for a free trial of Hulu.)