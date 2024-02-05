'Abbott Elementary': Janine Makes Major Life Change in Season 3 Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Some things are changing at Abbott Elementary. Particularly, everyone's favorite Abbott teacher, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) has made a major move to shake up her life. Spoilers ahead for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 ("Career Day, Part 1" and "Career Day, Part 2").

At the beginning of the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere, we see the staff about five months into the school year. All the usual faces are gathered at the school for a meeting, including Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). However, Janine isn't there.

Ava soon begins to complain about the "unbearable" school district staff that are about to lead the meeting. Janine then walks in with a group of district reps. Janine then lets the cameras know that she, in fact, now works for the school district.

As the episode goes on, we learn about Janine's position, which is part of a fellowship with the school district. She's still a teacher at the school but spends most of her time and days working on district projects. This big career change has separated her from the day-to-day goings on at the school and has put quite a lot of space between her and her close friend Gregory.

The rest of the episode shows district staffer Manny (Josh Segarra) recruiting Janine for the job (in flashback) and then how she pulls off a massive Career Day event for the entire Abbott student body.

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

(Photo: Disney)

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. ABC is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) You can also watch ABC through cable providers and digital services like Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial of Fubo TV.)

To stream new episodes of Abbott Elementary, a Hulu subscription is required. Hulu adds new episodes of the show on Thursdays, the day after they air on ABC. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Abbott Elementary are streaming on Hulu and Max. (Click here for a free trial of Hulu.)