Futures of 3 Big ABC Series Are Still Unclear Amid Show Renewal, Cancellation Announcements

✖

There have been a number of TV show cancellations and renewal announcements this month, but the futures of three big ABC series are still unclear. Grey's Anatomy, The Goldbergs, and A Million Little Things could all be going into their final seasons when the 2022-2023 TV season kicks off. "We haven't made any decisions at all," said ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich, speaking to Deadline in an interview regarding the network's upfront presentation.

"We just celebrated Grey's 400th episode, which is a remarkable achievement for any show, and I think The Goldbergs continues to be as strong as ever," Erwich said. "We have Adam's graduation coming up which I think is going to be a signature event in the life of that series." Speaking about the DJ Nash-created A Million Little Things, he added, "I've had some really good creative conversations with DJ about what next season would be, I think fans will really enjoy it. The show is ending on a really strong note [in Season 4] which I think will take us into a good place for next season." Essentially, based on Erwich's comments, it's entirely possible that Grey's Anatomy Season 19, The Goldbergs Season 10, and A Million Little Things Season 5 could all be the final outings for each series.

Garlin played dad Murray Goldberg for the first nine seasons of The Goldbergs but left halfway through Season 9. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence.

Notably, when it comes to The Goldbergs, The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed that star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season. So it seems there is already some interest in continuing the hit sitcom.

One factor that could make or break the show's chances to continue beyond Season 10 is that series star Jeff Garlin, who played dad Murray Goldberg for the first nine seasons of The Goldbergs, left halfway through Season 9. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence. The longtime comedian had been accused of inappropriate on-set behavior, leading to an HR investigation. In December, it was announced that producers and Garlin reached an agreement for him to exit the series. He has denied any wrongdoing.