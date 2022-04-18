'Abbott Elementary': Quinta Brunson Sends Special Message to Fans After Season 1 Finale

✖

Abbott Elementary won over viewers' hearts during the course of the first season. Now that it has come to an end, series creator and star Quinta Brunson has shared a message to those who have supported the show. Even though Season 1 of Abbott Elementary has ended, fans can rest assured that the show will be back for Season 2 on ABC.

After a successful first season, Abbott Elementary aired its season finale on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Brunson shared a message with the show's fans. On Twitter, she wrote about how grateful she is to the fans that tuned in during the course of the season. The creator added, "I know our cast, crew, writers and production team are as well. We can't thank you enough." Brunson ended her message by writing that Abbott Elementary will be back for Season 2.

Thank you all for watching our show. I’m filled with gratitude. I know our cast, crew, writers and production team are as well. We can’t thank you enough. See you next season. #AbbottElementary — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 13, 2022

Brunson had an equally touching message to share on Instagram. Ahead of the finale, she thanked everyone who watched the show's first season. She also wrote, "Overall I feel grateful. Thank you all for watching this season and thank you to teachers for being an inspiration." The actor also included a video from one of her last days on the set of Season 1. In the clip, one of the ADs, Shahrzad Davani, spoke to the cast and crew about the series. Mainly, she touched on Brunson's contributions to the show and noted that she is the reason why the show was able to have an "atmosphere of kindness and generosity and fun."

Given the show's popularity, it's no surprise that it will be back for another season. It was reported in March that Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 2. They announced the news in true Abbott Elementary fashion with help from Principal Coleman (played by Janelle James). The "message" read, "The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we're not. With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That's right – Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you." As you wait for Season 2, you can catch up on all of Season 1 via Hulu.