ABC's New School Sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' Already Has TV Fans Hyped
ABC has released a trailer for its new school sitcom Abbott Elementary, and fans are already hyped for the forthcoming comedy series. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson (iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as a teacher in an inner-city public school facing the day-to-day perils of molding young minds. Notably, Brunson also writes and executive produces the show. The series also stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap 1998), and Chris Perfetti (Looking).
A synopsis of the series from ABC reads: "In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children." Scroll down to check out the first trailer for Abbot Elementary, and see what excited Twitter users are saying about it!
Welcome to #AbbottElementary 🍎 📚 🏫. Coming soon to ABC. pic.twitter.com/m2sYGKe4OU— Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) May 18, 2021
"If you used to watch BuzzFeed videos back in the day, you know why this is gonna be funny. Quinta is hilarious," one user commented, referring to when Brunson used to work at Buzzfeed and make videos.
When you see Everybody Hates Chris actor Tyler Williams 😂 pic.twitter.com/4tWMqcWXrO— esBUENOdun (@esbuenodun) May 19, 2021
"Quinta understood the assignment, literally. And I see several seasons of this already. And they got DEE MITCHELL! Moesha step mama still in the school system!" someone else exclaimed.
The way I will be tuned tf in!— Clarissa Brooks (@ClarissaMBrooks) May 18, 2021
"Okayyyyyyy! I was like 'no they didn't let go of my girl on Black Lady Sketch!' Happy to see you are going to be on this show! I missed ya on the sketch! But will be tuning into Abbott Elementary!" another fan tweeted, sending big "congrats" to Brunson.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂so good!— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) May 18, 2021
"Looks promising. I already like the costuming. They've actually got them dressed like public school teachers, not supermodels, so that's a plus," one person offered.
I just spent a lot of time trying to send a state prop gif to you but I can’t find one lol. Thank you girllll— quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 18, 2021
"This hasn't even premiered and I love it already," one other user tweeted.
"Yassssssss Quinta."
This that "you see what i gotta put up with everyday?" look😅@quintabrunson @PMSchumacker @justin_halpern pic.twitter.com/mGlNdMTwYP— 💄Hi,I'm Devii ♡ CASTLEVANIA SPOILERS🌠 (@LetsTlkCartoons) May 18, 2021
"Can't wait to see Tyler James Williams in this new series for ABC. He is such a fine actor. Tyler really knows how to reach his audience through his acting. He is truly a star. I am so happy for him," someone else commented.
Will definitely be watching! Congratulations!— Christina Anthony (@christinanthony) May 18, 2021
"*Cries in elementary and middle school art teacher* this the one! I'll be watching with my teacher mom," one final fan tweeted.