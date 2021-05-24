ABC's New School Sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' Already Has TV Fans Hyped

ABC has released a trailer for its new school sitcom Abbott Elementary, and fans are already hyped for the forthcoming comedy series. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson (iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as a teacher in an inner-city public school facing the day-to-day perils of molding young minds. Notably, Brunson also writes and executive produces the show. The series also stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap 1998), and Chris Perfetti (Looking).

A synopsis of the series from ABC reads: "In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children." Scroll down to check out the first trailer for Abbot Elementary, and see what excited Twitter users are saying about it!