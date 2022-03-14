‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Abbott Elementary, the critically acclaimed new sitcom about a Philadelphia public school, has earned a second season. ABC renewed the series on Monday, reports TVLine. The series was created by A Black Lady Sketch Show star Quinta Brunson, who also stars as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

The sitcom is set at a Philadelphia public school where a group of dedicated teachers and a tone-deaf principal try to help their students succeed. The school is underfunded and the teachers are outnumbered, but they still strive to give their students the best education possible. Tyler James Williams plays substitute teacher Gregory Eddie, while Janelle James plays principal Ava Coleman. Lisa Ann Walter stars as teacher Melissa Schemmenti, while Chris Perfetti plays history teacher Jacob Hill. Sheryl Lee Randolph plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard. Orlando Jones, Zach Fox, Mitra Jouhari, and Jim Gardner also star.

ABC aired the pilot on Dec. 7 before the show debuted in its regular Tuesday 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Jan. 4. Since then, the show has gradually built on its audience, averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 18-49 demographic rating in Live+7 data. It has tied The Conners as the top-rated sitcom on ABC and is fourth in total viewers among the network’s sitcoms, beating Home Economics and Black-ish.

On Monday, ABC shared the Abbott Elementary renewal news with a hilarious “statement” from Principal Coleman’s desk. “The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star,” the statement reads. “I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not. With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right – Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

Earlier this month, ABC partnered with Scholastic to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs. One of the schools included is Harrity Elementary, the school Abbott Elementary was inspired by, reports Variety. The book fairs are scheduled for seven Title 1 schools between Monday and Friday. ABC also restarted its Traveling Teacher’s Lounge program to provide teachers with Scholastic books, classroom supplies, breakfast, and Abbott Elementary merchandise. The program began on Jan. 3 with schools in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Maryland. Schools in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California are also on the schedule in March.

Abbott Elementary is a Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television co-production. Executive producers include Brunson, director Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker. The entire first season is available to stream on Hulu.