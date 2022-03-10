‘Abbot Elementary’ Hiatus on ABC Longer Than Expected

Abbott Elementary is taking a longer break from airing than previously announced. While everyone expected to go just a couple of weeks without their beloved ABC comedy series, the show announced it will actually be returning on March 22.

Hours before the last episode aired on Feb. 22, the show’s creator Quinta Brunson disclosed that the series was going on a break before it would return with four more episodes to close out its first season. “After tonight’s #AbbottElementary, we’ll be on break for three weeks, then back with more (there are thirteen episodes this season). Enjoy tonight’s episode! It’s a delight :),” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A synopsis of the show reads: “In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

Brunson claims she was inspired by two women who deeply influenced her life: her mother and her former teacher Ms. Abbott. “Ms. Abbott has always stuck with me throughout my life,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “In a way, I didn’t know why she was my favorite. I couldn’t put my finger on it. She just was.”

The women of @AbbottElemABC hope you all had a #HappyWomensDay2022 and we will see you back in air 3/22/22 9pm pic.twitter.com/7to2zLzm04 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) March 9, 2022

Despite the show’s early success and clear fan fervor, ABC hasn’t announced if the show has been renewed for a second season as of yet. In the meantime since the show is still on a break, Brunson has kept her fans entertained with several pieces of behind-the-scenes footage including a sweet video featuring the Abbott Elementary children as they left the school saying goodbye to Quinta. “Abbott Elementary is on hiatus,” she said, adding, “to compensate, here’s my favorite video of my kids leaving for the day and not knowing that I’m an actress.”