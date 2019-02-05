‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed for Season 2

Freshman drama A Million Little Things has officially been renewed for Season 2 at ABC, along with The Good Doctor and Shark Tank.

According to Deadline, the show got off to a little bit of a rocky start, but eventually saw its ratings boost as word of mouth got around about it.

The series was moved to a prime-spot after Grey’s Anatomy, and it has stayed high in the ratings ever since.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene.

In an 2018 Collider interview with Roday — who previously starred in the hit comedy Psych — the actor opened up about the show and how he came to be involved with it.

“It was specifically this one. I was not reading pilot scripts. It was quite the opposite, actually, as I was focused almost exclusively on directing,” he explained. “My peeps, my team, my gents called and said, ‘Look, there’s one script that you have to read.’ When they call and say that, it’s an easy decision because, the truth is, it doesn’t take that long to read a script, and if they’re that excited about it, it actually means that they’re curating the material and are only sending me something that they think is special.”

“So, when those calls happen, you usually get pumped because you’re like, ‘Let me see what you’re so excited about.’ Psych actually happened very similarly. In that way, there’s some symmetry. So, I read it, and I totally got it,” Roday continued, “I got it in terms of what the show is, and what the responsibility and obligations would be, but more specifically, I got it because I personally have been touched by just about every issue that we’re dealing with. It really resonated.”

“We just recently got through a breast cancer scare with one of my very best friends, about a year and a half ago,” he added. “I just really felt like, ‘Hey, if you’re gonna call yourself an actor still, then these are exactly the kinds of things that you have to do.’ And once I sat down across from (show creator) DJ [Nash] and talked about what his approach to the show was gonna be and what was important to him, it became clear that, at the very least, I would be doing a pilot called A Million Little Things.”

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.