‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Pitches ‘High Potential’ Crossover

Jennifer Love Hewitt is throwing her hat in the ring for a 9-1-1 and High Potential crossover.

As production begins on the upcoming ninth season of 9-1-1, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star is sharing her thoughts on the perfect show that the first responder drama should cross over with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the likely choice would be The Rookie, since it’s also a procedural on ABC that shoots in LA and is set in LA, there is actually another show that would be just as perfect. Hewitt wants 9-1-1 team up with another show on the Disney-owned network. When asked by Awards Buzz about a potential crossover, only one ABC show came to mind for Hewitt, and it’s Kaitlin Olson’s sophomore drama.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT

“I am obsessed with the show High Potential,” Hewitt expressed. “They’re in LA, and she’s always referencing dispatch. And I’m like, ‘She has got to come to the dispatch center, or I have to go to hers.’ Or I feel like we could do both, like one of their episodes could end with her coming to my dispatch center, and then I could enter her next episode. But I just need to work with that show. I just wanna be on that show. I think it could be so much fun.”

A crossover between 9-1-1 and High Potential isn’t completely out there, and it sounds like Hewitt has a whole plot in mind. Considering 9-1-1 did a Bachelor crossover with the 118 getting called to Bachelor Mansion. It’s unknown if that kind of crossover will ever happen or if one will ever happen with The Rookie, but it’s always possible.

(Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja) KAITLIN OLSON

Meanwhile, Hewitt is not the only 9-1-1 star to suggest some type of crossover. Oliver Stark previously suggested a crossover with the upcoming spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, saying that Buck could be the cousin of Chris O’Donnell’s Don Hart, which would also give Hewitt the excuse to go to Nashville. If Abbott Elementary can crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, at the very least, 9-1-1 can crossover with another ABC show or two.

Season 9 of 9-1-1 is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 9, so fans will just have to see what’s in store. High Potential Season 2, meanwhile, premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Both shows are streaming on Hulu.