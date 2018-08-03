‘9-1-1’ Unveils First Look at Season 2 Characters

Fox hit series 9-1-1 will look a little different when it returns for its second season in the fall.

The beloved first-responder procedural is set to introduce two new characters in its upcoming season to make up for the departure of Connie Britton’s Abby Clark, who left the show at the end of the season 1 finale back in March.

Though many of your favorite firefighters and police officers will be back for round two, the upcoming season will see tectonic shift during its season premiere (and we’re not just talking plot-wise).

Scroll through to see the new character portraits for the cast of 9-1-1, and where we left them off last season.

Maddie Buckley

Jennifer Love Hewitt joins the cast for season two as Maddie, the sister of Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), who has “had a little bit of a tough time in her life,” as she told reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The character will be introduced as she is fresh out of an abusive relationship. “She comes to her brother pretty broken… and needing to start over,” Hewitt added.

With Buck’s help, the former nurse becomes a 911 call-center operator in an effort to “figure out who she really is, and then hopefully help other people.”

Ryan Guzman

Guzman, of Pretty Little Liars and The Boy Next Door fame, will also join the cast, though his character’s backstory has been kept under wraps.

His character, whose name has not been announced, will be a new firefighter who will join the firehouse led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

Bobby Nash

Peter Krause’s Capt. Bobby had quite a traumatic first season, as his character faced the guilt of accidentally setting an apartment building on fire, which killed many, including his family.

Determined to make things right by saving as many lives as he helped take away in his past, Bobby will likely face new challenges in season two, but hopefully he can retain his sobriety.

Athena Grant

Played by Angela Bassett, we met Athena as she dealt with her husband coming out of the closet, therefore changing their family’s lives forever.

Ready to find love again, viewers left Athena going on a first date with Bobby. The future of their relationship remains a mystery.

Evan “Buck” Buckley

Oliver Stark’s Buck is certainly 9-1-1‘s breakout star. At first a womanizing and reckless firefighter, Buck found love as viewers saw his relationship with Abby Clark (Britton) blossom throughout the first season.

After dealing with the fallout of having his identity stolen on social media, Buck had to say goodbye to Abby at the end of the season. Broken-hearted, Buck will certainly have his hands full when his sister, Maddie, gets into town.

Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Aisha Hinds’ Hen had to grovel to make it back from mistakes she made in season one.

After cheating on her wife with a blast from the past, Hen was last seen trying to make amends with her partner, we’ll have to tune in to find out what comes next.

Howie “Chimney” Han

Let’s face it, it’s a miracle Chimney made it past season one.

In what was probably the most shocking moment the first installment, Chimney got into a car accident and ended up with a giant metal rod puncturing his brain. Thanks to the efforts of the squad, and a pretty emotional hospital coma, the first responder survived his injuries and is back at work.

All of this, plus dealing with relationship problems. Let’s hope season two is a little easier on poor Chimney.

Michael Grant

The only season regular not to be a part of the first responder team, Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael had to deal with the aftermath of coming out to his wife Athena, as well as his kids, during the first season.

With much of the animosity behind them in season one, hopefully we’ll get to see Michael find his place in the world, and meet the man he’s been hiding off-screen.

Abby Clark

Following the death of her sick mother, Connie Britton’s Abby Clark made the impulsive and exciting decision to leave her life behind to see the world, leaving hew new beau Buck behind.

Though Fox confirmed there are no plans to bring back Britton’s character in season two, the series will always have their door open for Abby’s return in a guest-starring basis.

Tune In

The Peter Krause, Angela Basset-led drama will premiere immediately after an NFL on Fox Doubleheader, which according to the network is scheduled to be around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Then on Monday, Sept. 24, the series will go to its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET, following the season two premiere of medical drama The Resident.

Take a look at the trailers for the upcoming season premiere, and get a taste of the major earthquake storyline that will kickstart 9-1-1 season 2.