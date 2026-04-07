‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley Teases ‘Huge Cliffhanger’ for End of Season 1 (Exclusive)

9-1-1: Nashville has only two episodes left of its first season, and star Kimberly Williams-Paisley told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

The season finale of the newest 9-1-1 spinoff premieres on Thursday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

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Since the finale is still a month out, the Disney-owned network has not shared any details about what the 113 will be up to. However, Williams-Paisley, who plays 9-1-1 dispatcher Cammie Raleigh, spilled the tea on what’s to come. And it’s not going to be for the faint of heart.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville” stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh. (Disney/Art Streiber)

“Well, the end of the season ends on such a huge cliffhanger,” she revealed. “I don’t know how they’re gonna get out of it. But I definitely will be watching along with the fans and can’t wait for people to see it.”

9-1-1 is known for going pretty big for season finales, and it sounds like things will not be slowing down for Nashville going into the end. Luckily, the series is coming back for Season 2, so whatever that cliffhanger is, fans will be getting a resolution at some point in the near future. It should be pointed out that before 9-1-1: Nashville was guaranteed a second season, filming had actually already wrapped, so it’s a good thing Season 2 is coming. Otherwise, people would have been left hanging, literally.

As of now, 9-1-1: Nashville has not yet begun setting up the finale, but it can be assumed that whatever happens in the penultimate episode, airing on April 30, when the show returns from its latest break, could be when things are set in motion. What exactly happens, though, remains to be seen. More information on the finale should be released soon.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) MACKENZIE PORTER, MICHAEL PROVOST, CHRIS O’DONNELL, KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY, JUANI FELIZ, HUNTER MCVEY

Meanwhile, Williams-Paisley also told PopCulture that there will be some “fun storylines” ahead for Season 2, as the show continues to dig into the characters that have been established in Season 1. There’s also the possibility of more crossovers with 9-1-1, as that is also coming back next season. Nothing has been confirmed, and it is harder to do a crossover since the shows film on opposite sides of the country, but you never know.

There is still a lot to look forward to as 9-1-1: Nashville’s first season comes to a close. And it sounds like there will be a lot to keep fans on the edge of their seats. New episodes return on Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, with the season finale airing on Thursday, May 7. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.