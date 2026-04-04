‘9-1-1: Nashville’: Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Hopes for Future Crossovers With ‘9-1-1’ (Exclusive)

9-1-1: Nashville star Kimberly Williams-Paisley is sharing her hopes for 9-1-1 crossovers with PopCulture.com.

The actress participated in a brief crossover with the Mothership in the fall.

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Her character, dispatcher Cammie Raleigh, made a brief appearance on 9-1-1 during the space arc to help. Additionally, 9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman made the jump to Nashville in March for a crossover event. With both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville returning next season, Williams-Paisley has some ideas for future crossovers.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY

“We had so much fun with Oliver and Ryan, and they were just so sweet. And I love that they came to Nashville, and I would certainly go visit their department in LA next year. That’d be fun,” she shared. “I’d also love to work a little bit more, I mean, we worked kind of virtually together, but with Jennifer Love Hewitt, I think she’s so great and has such great positive energy in her role, and it would be fun to see Cammie and her character work together.”

Since 9-1-1 films in Los Angeles and 9-1-1: Nashville films in Nashville, getting the two shows together isn’t as easy as one would hope. Not only do they have to work out travel and scheduling, but the story has to work, too. Obviously, it can be done, as evidenced by Stark and Guzman’s appearances on Nashville, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. However, it’s not impossible.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) RYAN GUZMAN, MICHAEL PROVOST, OLIVER STARK, HUNTER MCVEY

Williams-Paisley already has some ideas for crossovers, whether they’re brief or the full two hours. What could bring the 113 to LA is hard to tell, but now that they’re forever connected to the 118, who knows what storylines could be created. It’s possible fans haven’t seen the last of the 118 and 113 interacting with each other, and since 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville are coming back for Seasons 9 and 2, respectively, there’s a world of possibilities.

Meanwhile, there are two episodes left in 9-1-1: Nashville’s first season, and a lot more to look forward to. As of now, details surrounding Season 2 or possible crossovers have not been shared, but it’s likely more information will be released in the coming months or even weeks. Fans can always watch the crossover with 9-1-1 on Hulu. New episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville return on Thursday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following a new episode of 9-1-1. The Season 1 finale airs on Thursday, May 7.