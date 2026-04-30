‘NCIS’ Star Pitches Possible Cameo for LL Cool J’s ‘NCIS: New York’

Another NCIS spinoff is coming, and one star from the Mothership is already pitching themselves.

CBS recently revealed that LL Cool J will be returning as Special Agent Sam Hanna in NCIS: New York, premiering this fall.

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The new series, which will also star Scott Caan, will see Sam returning to his hometown of New York City to the NCIS field office, “partnering with a roguish agent (Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.” As of now, it’s unknown when the show will premiere, but CBS has confirmed it will be later this year.

Pictured (L-R): LL COOL J as Sam Hanna Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

News of the series came ahead of the rapper’s return to NCIS for a two-episode arc, which wrapped up on Tuesday. After getting to spend some ample time with him in the latest episode, Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, told TVLine that she wants Kasie to hop over to New York for a visit.

“That’s what I’m hoping for. That’s what I’m pitching,” she shared. “That’s what I’m going to the network with. I’ve also gone to them with several travel itineraries. But they won’t get back to me.”

Pictured (L-R): Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

What would take Kasie to New York is unknown, but it sounds like it would have to be Kasie going to New York, rather than Sam coming to D.C. since Reasonover wants a bit of a vacation to the Big Apple. If some type of crossover does happen, it can be assumed it wouldn’t be right away, as the spinoff needs to get off the ground. But it’s possible that Reasonover might get her way in the future.

Whether or not Kasie heads to New York in the future remains to be seen, but at the very least, fans will be able to look forward to her and Sam on different shows this fall. New episodes of NCIS air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 24 will premiere this fall and will again air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by NCIS: New York at 9 p.m. ET. More information on when to expect the two, as well as Season 3 of NCIS: Origins, will likely be revealed later this summer.