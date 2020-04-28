'9-1-1' Gave Buck a Tearjerking Story, and Fans Have Thoughts

Monday night's 9-1-1 featured a reality show gone wrong and a drone accident leading to a much bigger case. Although what happened with Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) was what really packed the big emotional wallop, at least as far as viewers are concerned. Be warned: there are mild spoilers for 9-1-1's latest episode, "The One That Got Away," to follow.

Things started after Buck befriended a veteran firefighter named Red (Jack McGee), who'd largely been forgotten in his one-bedroom apartment. After reconnecting Redd with a woman from his past, their reunion quickly goes bad when the woman suddenly can't recall who anyone was or why they were in her house. It was a devastating moment, and despite Buck's best efforts, Redd told him that he didn't think he could survive much longer.

After Buck tried to confront his feelings of loneliness, and life outside the firehouse, he got a call from Redd from the hospital. He admitted that he'd lasted longer than most doctors had given him, but revealed that the escalator was "only going in one direction" for him. Despite the bittersweet circumstances, Buck managed to give him the kind of sendoff he deserved — and waited decades for. There wasn't a dry on the screen, and judging by the reactions on Twitter, there weren't many watching the show, either.