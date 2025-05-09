9 of CBS’ Current Shows Are Actually Reboots or Adaptations

It’s obvious that CBS loves a spinoff, with eight of their current shows originating from other series on the network.

But did you know a whopping nine of their current shows are reboots or adaptations from elsewhere?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to discover all nine.

Big Brother

Big Brother, the long-running reality TV series, was initially a Dutch series created by John de Mol Jr. in 1997 before CBS brought it stateside.

The Equalizer

You might be thinking that Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer is based off of the Denzel Washington movies, but The Equalizer was first a 1985 CBS television series starring Edward Woodward. The original series looks a lot different in comparison to our two modern reboots.

Ghosts

The popular CBS sitcom about a couple who inherit a large manor that is secretly filled with ghosts was actually a sitcom on BBC in the United Kingdom first. It has already outlived its original series, however; the British version went for five seasons, while CBS has already renewed this one for a sixth season.

Hollywood Squares

No zingers here: Hollywood Squares is a reboot of the classic 1966 game show on NBC, which has already been rebooted several times over. (In some form or another, Hollywood Squares has been running for seven decades. That’s almost as many squares as a tic-tac-toe board!)

The Price Is Right

This might be surprising: the current iteration of The Price is Right, which has aired over 10,000 episodes since its debut in 1972, is actually a reboot of another show with the same name from the 1950s.

Matlock

Matlock, the legal drama starring Kathy Bates, is a reboot of the 80s drama Matlock starring Andy Griffith. We’ll see if this new adaptation also runs for nine seasons!

Raid the Cage

This wacky game show, where two teams of two contestants must retrieve prizes from a massive cage, is actually based on a game show of the same name from Israel.

The Summit

As the name implies, this reality series is all about contestants climbing a mountain. It’s based on a 2023 Australian TV show with the same name and premise.

S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. has the honor of being connected to three prior works. Not only was S.W.A.T. first a 1975 television series and a 2003 film adaptation, it also reuses characters from the 2002 FX drama The Shield.