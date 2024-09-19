Lauren Graham Surprises 'Gilmore Girls' Fans With Unannounced Kelly Bishop Reunion

Just as Gilmore Girls is making its annual comeback for the fall season, Emily and Lorelai Gilmore have reunited. Kelly Bisohp was in New York for a special event for her new memoir The Third Gilmore Girl on Tuesday, with on-screen daughter Lauren Graham serving as the evening's surprise moderator. TikTok user gilmoretosaypodcast shared a video from the event when Graham walked out onstage, with the entire venue erupting in cheers and applause.

Via People, Graham shared she felt "so happy and proud. This book is just incredible, you are just incredible. Any excuse to see you – but to be here together is just something I would never miss." She also shared that, "Every day, I'm so lucky I get to be your pretend daughter."

This is just the latest reunion between the mother-daughter duo. In July, the two had gotten together for lunch, proving that they are still as close as ever. It's very likely they've had even more reunions between then and now, but still seeing Graham showing up at Bishop's book launch is one of the best things ever. Considering Bishop's memoir title is a play on Gilmore Girls, it only makes sense that a friend from the drama make a surprise appearance. And not just any friend.

Since Kelly Bishop and Lauren Graham are clearly still like family, could this mean that a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life might be coming? As of now, there's nothing indicating that another season of the Netflix revival is in the works, but that doesn't mean it won't in the future. Fans still need to know who Rory's baby daddy is, and not just go off speculation. It's always possible another season will happen in the future, but for now, fans will just have to depend on occasional reunions.

Graham being the person to moderate Bishop's panel for her new book was as perfect as ever, and definitely the best way to spend the fall season if you're not in Stars Hollow. While we may not be getting another season of the Gilmore Girls revival, fans can always travel back to their favorite town on Netflix. And also look forward to any more surprise reunions, hopefully. in the near future.