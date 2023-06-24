'9-1-1': Kenneth Choi Catches His Co-Stars Sleeping on Set

While first responder drama 9-1-1 may be a serious show at times, behind the scenes, it is much different. Star Kenneth Choi has been dropping content from filming on Instagram over the last few months, hilariously filming his co-stars sleeping on set in a series he calls "9-1-1 SLEEP SERIES." And it definitely makes up for all the times the show has made us cry.

It should be pointed out that prior to March of this year, the actor was not on any form of social media at all, but since joining, he has pretty much turned into a menace on both Instagram and TikTok, and it's pretty funny. He's been posting videos, new and old, on his social media that show both how close the cast of 9-1-1 are and how much they are like family. To show this, he started his sleep series, beginning with Eddie Diaz himself, Ryan Guzman.

It's not surprising to see that some of the cast fall asleep on set, considering how exhausting filming a show like 9-1-1 is. Between the training and emotionally draining storylines, trying to nap in between takes is understandable. However, that doesn't make it any less funny, especially when Kenneth Choi catches his castmates. Even his next victim was the captain of the 118, Peter Krause, but it seems like Choi was more focused on his bicep rather than him actually sleeping. But who could blame him?

Even though filming on 9-1-1's sixth season completed a while back, Kenneth Choi is still sharing videos from it, even as recent as a day ago. He couldn't not include his on-screen bestie and paramedic partner, Aisha Hinds, who looks completely wiped after a hard day of work. Even though she isn't leaning on anything, she still looks quite comfy, which makes me jealous.

With 9-1-1 moving to ABC for Season 7, fans can likely expect more of the "9-1-1 SLEEP SERIES" to continue, likely later this year. It also wouldn't be surprising if Kenneth Choi posts more of his co-stars sleeping in the coming months, and he's just waiting for the right moment. Though maybe next season, someone should try to catch him in the act to make it an equal playing field. Either way, whatever the content is, it needs to continue, especially since 9-1-1 won't be back until at least early 2024 due to ABC's strike-proof fall schedule, so it would be a good way to keep the fans occupied until Season 7.