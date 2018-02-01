‘9-1-1’: Connie Britton Has Flirty Scene With Younger Co-Star

Connie Britton’s character on 9-1-1 has her eyes on one of the younger first responders.

During Wednesday’s brand new episode, Britton’s Abby Clark reached out to firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark) on the phone after seeing him act uncomfortable during an interview for a news station after responding to a roller coaster emergency.

After comforting him, Buck tells Abby he hopes they can talk another time soon.

“Well, now you have my number… or you can just dial 9-1-1.” She says awkwardly before the conversation ends.

Twitter users reacted to the flirtatious conversation with approval, and some with judgement.

somebody’s got their eyes on good ol buck 👀👀 #911onFOX — the birthday boy. (@Blvck_Picvsso) January 11, 2018

Oh hello, is Abby feeling for Evan or is she feeling Evan?😉#911onFOX pic.twitter.com/UY5qc02kWI — CarolynH. (@CarrieCnh12) January 11, 2018