'9-1-1' Season 3 Finale Gave Buck and Abby an Emotional Moment, and Fans Had Thoughts
The Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 brought Connie Britton's Abby back into the fold and managed to give her and Buck (Oliver Stark) some much-deserved closure. It was an emotional moment fo the show, and viewers were certainly quick to take to Twitter to work through their feelings. Warning: spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 3 finale, "What's Next?" to follow.
As the show started, it rolled the clock back a few minutes prior to the collision that ended last week's installment on a cliffhanger. The scene inside one of the train carts was a normal one, with passengers either squabbling back-and-forth or relaxing quietly by themselves. Then, after showing a seemingly unrelated argument at a construction set, the train crashes into the scene. Quite literally.
While Abby was on board, she managed to walk away relatively unscathed, while she waited anxiously for her fiance to be rescued — by Buck. After the harrowing rescue was done, which went well all considering, Abby and Buck managed to get a tender moment together. Given the audience's loyalty to Buck, not to mention how bad things had gone for him the past few episodes, people had things to say.
Buck is happy that Abby's happy. Now will people stfu being rude toward her? #911onFOX— Cherrelle (@relleunique) May 12, 2020
I love that Buck didn't sugar coat it, he went off and I hope he got the closure he needed 🥺 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/rRqliflbzz— 𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒎𝒊 (𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒓) / 911 spoilers (@lwtsvelvet) May 12, 2020
Here is the reunion Buck & Abby . OMG! @911onFOX #911onFOX this is too much. 💔💔 @oliverstarkk @conniebritton pic.twitter.com/LNVA83oRU7— Sheryle Lyn 🇵🇭❤ (@laughlovelive12) May 12, 2020
abby after that conversation with buck #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/qVqZllXvn5— tifini (@diazbegins) May 12, 2020
When Buck goes off on Abby 😭😭😭 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/6ltmPDkd77— Kendall ☀️ (@streba118) May 12, 2020
BUCK IS THE BEST MAN I KNOW AFTER ALL THAT HE STILL WANTS ABBY TO BE HAPPY BECAUSE SHE “DESERVES IT” #911onFOX— bunita | 911 spoilers (@bucksdiaz) May 12, 2020
I understand where abby is coming from. I know how it's like losing yourself due to others and their behaviours. and when you're okay for the first time, happy, you're afraid you might end up again the way you used to be. however, buck deserved +#911onFOX pic.twitter.com/mmrGPjCGfG— vic (NSFR) (@CARLOSREYES126) May 12, 2020
In the end, this shows that Buck is maturing and being happy for Abby at the end. I love his character development over these past seasons #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/jf0f3aaFch— 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@alibeanzz) May 12, 2020
You can see the hurt in buck’s eyes when Abby told him she’s looking for her fiancé.🥺 #911onFOX— ♡ Sara Guadi (@Sarapherneliaaa) May 12, 2020
Im happy that Buck and Abby finally got their much needed closure #911onFOX— Kelsey (@SimplyKel_C) May 12, 2020
It's a tough moment - but so proud of Buck speaking out to Abby, not just accepting her apology. Good for you for asking those questions.#911onFOX— Kaellay (@kaellay) May 12, 2020
At least Buck got full closure with Abby and now he can move on finding love...... #911onFOX @911onFOX @oliverstarkk— Tanya (@tlselle72) May 12, 2020
Wow this closure talk between Abby and Buck is heartbreakingly real 🥺💔 #911onFOX @911onFOX pic.twitter.com/O652FcVqFZ— Christine Jones (@flyroagirl) May 12, 2020