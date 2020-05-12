'9-1-1' Season 3 Finale Gave Buck and Abby an Emotional Moment, and Fans Had Thoughts

The Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 brought Connie Britton's Abby back into the fold and managed to give her and Buck (Oliver Stark) some much-deserved closure. It was an emotional moment fo the show, and viewers were certainly quick to take to Twitter to work through their feelings. Warning: spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 3 finale, "What's Next?" to follow.

As the show started, it rolled the clock back a few minutes prior to the collision that ended last week's installment on a cliffhanger. The scene inside one of the train carts was a normal one, with passengers either squabbling back-and-forth or relaxing quietly by themselves. Then, after showing a seemingly unrelated argument at a construction set, the train crashes into the scene. Quite literally.

While Abby was on board, she managed to walk away relatively unscathed, while she waited anxiously for her fiance to be rescued — by Buck. After the harrowing rescue was done, which went well all considering, Abby and Buck managed to get a tender moment together. Given the audience's loyalty to Buck, not to mention how bad things had gone for him the past few episodes, people had things to say.