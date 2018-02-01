TV Shows

‘9-1-1’: Athena’s Daughter’s Overdose Marks End of Second Episode

9-1-1’s latest episode ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger.Athena (Angela Bassett) walked in on […]

9-1-1’s latest episode ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Athena (Angela Bassett) walked in on her teenage daughter lying on the floor after having taken an entire bottle of pills, leading her to call 9-1-1.

Athena’s family has been reeling throughout the show’s first two episodes after Athena’s husband Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) came out to their children as a gay man.

Angela Bassett tweeted “Leaving you with this… Thanks for the Twitter love” after the shocking ending.

Twitter users reacted to the cliffhanger on social media, anxious to find out what will happen next.

9-1-1 will be back with a brand new episode Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

