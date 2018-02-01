‘9-1-1’: Athena’s Daughter’s Overdose Marks End of Second Episode

9-1-1’s latest episode ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Athena (Angela Bassett) walked in on her teenage daughter lying on the floor after having taken an entire bottle of pills, leading her to call 9-1-1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Athena’s family has been reeling throughout the show’s first two episodes after Athena’s husband Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) came out to their children as a gay man.

Angela Bassett tweeted “Leaving you with this… Thanks for the Twitter love” after the shocking ending.

Twitter users reacted to the cliffhanger on social media, anxious to find out what will happen next.

#911onFOX I had a feeling the daughter wouldn’t take her father’s news lightly. I imagine she’s scared because she thinks she’ll get bullied for her father coming out & it might even break up her family in her mind. The story telling is again, such a tug at all my emotions.🙌💔 https://t.co/ZdQR1y6s6U — Natasha (@ReRose187) January 11, 2018

I can’t WAIT for next week now! 😩😩😩 #911onFOX — Lex. 🌺 (@sincerelylexy_) January 11, 2018

Y’all really just gonna end the episode like that?? That’s how we treat each other now? Aiight then. I bet I’ll be here next week waiting for some answers. #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/43ImBQe7wK — Ava DuVerheygurl (@kimikoko73) January 11, 2018

9-1-1 will be back with a brand new episode Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.