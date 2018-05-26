8 TV Shows Looking for New Homes

While some cancelled shows found new homes already, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Expanse, there are still several shows in a state of limbo. Some have been cancelled by their former homes and hoping to find new networks and others have not officially been shown the door.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved on May 11, a day after Fox surprisingly cancelled it before its fifth season finale aired. After a successful movement by fans online, NBC swooped in to keep the show alive. It was an easy decision, since the show is produced by NBC‘s sister company, Universal Television.

As for The Expanse, Amazon chose to keep the show alive after SyFy cancelled it in the middle of season three. It helped that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly a big fan of the show. Amazon also has the streaming rights to the previous three seasons.

Scroll on for a look at other shows looking for – or soon to be looking for – new homes.

Timeless

The last episode of Timeless‘ second season aired back on May 13 and even after NBC announced its 2018-2019 TV schedule, the network still did not renew or cancel the science fiction time-travel series. Still, the show’s creative team already launched a #SaveTimeless campaign, since it worked well enough last year to get the show a second season.

“We are hopeful and yet realistic as we have a lot of shows,” NBC chief Robert Greenblatt told reporters ahead of NBC’s upfront presentation on May 13, reports Deadline. “We are going to take a look at the shows after their run and hopefully make a quick decision on them.”

It’s possible that NBC has not cancelled the show yet because it is looking for a way to keep it alive. However, it was a Sony Pictures TV production, so Sony could look for another venue for Timeless if NBC cuts it.

Lucifer

Although Fox is keeping Gotham alive, it cancelled its other DC Comics/Warner Bros. TV series, Lucifer.

Star Tom Ellis, who plays the titular devil, told TV Insider “talks are happening” to keep the show alive.

“It’s not going to be an instantaneous thing like Brooklyn Nine-Nine was,” Ellis said. “It’s worth reiterating that to the fans. But we’re not giving up. If anything this has really galvanized us and picked us up from the floor.”

Two extra episodes of Lucifer were filmed for a potential fourth season, and those will air on Monday, May 26 instead.

Ghosted

While Fox’s comedy blood bath saw the end of The Mick and The Last Man on Earth (as well as the temporary end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine), the network surprisingly never officially cancelled Ghosted. The sitcom, starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, still has three episodes that never aired on the network.

According to TheWrap, the show is a 20th Century Fox TV production, so the studio could take it to an interested outlet.

The Last Man on Earth

The Last Man on Earth ended after four seasons with a cliffhanger. It was never a big hit with the ratings, but earned critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations for star Will Forte.

On May 10, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg tweeted that talks with Hulu “may” be happening, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Designated Survivor

Kiefer Sutherland’s Designated Survivor sounds like the most plausible show to be revived still without a new home.

ABC cancelled the show, produced by Canada’s eOne, because of its rotating door of showrunners. But Netflix is reportedly in talks to keep it alive, according to TheWrap.

The Mick

The Mick is another casualty from Fox’s sitcom bloodbath. The series starred It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson and ran for two seasons.

Like The Last Man on Earth and Ghosted, it is a 20th Century Fox TV production, and that studio could take it elsewhere.

Taken

Universal Television and EuropaCopt TV USA are looking to keep Taken alive for a third season. The show was based on the hit Liam Neeson movie franchise.

In the TV version, Clive Standen starred as young Bryan Mills. NBC cancelled the show due to poor ratings on Friday nights.

Champions

NBC’s Champions is in the same position as Ghosted and Timeless. The network still has not renewed or cancelled the sitcom, which aired its final episodes on Friday.

The show stars Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, J.J. Totah and Fortune Feimster. Mindy Kaling, who appeared on five episodes, was also one of its executive producers.