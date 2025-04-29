7 More Stars Join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti’s New Show

The cast of Seven Sisters has added seven stars.

The new FX drama, centered around a large family that begins to fall apart when one of the family’s daughters (Elizabeth Olsen) begins to hear a mysterious voice that no one else can hear, forcing the family to confront each other about their long-gestating personal grudges.

Cristin Milioti has also been cast as one of the sisters, and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) and Anthony Edwards (Top Gun) have been cast as the mother and father.

Recently, FX announced the remaining cast members, some of which are very familiar faces.

Odessa Young

Best known for her role in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s film Assassination Nation and soon to appear in Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, this actress plays one of the seven sisters.

Zoe Winters

Another Succession alum in the cast, Winter is best known for her role as Kerry in that HBO drama series. She will also have a starring in Celine Song’s follow-up film to her wildly popular romance Past Lives, titled Materialists. Winters will play one of the sisters.

Meredith Hagner

Hagner, another one of the sisters, can be seen in HBO’s Search Party and Apple TV’s Bad Monkey. She also appeared in the popular Hulu movie Palm Springs.

Bridget Brown

Brown is known for her work in Showtime’s classic drama Shameless, and will play one of the sisters. She is also known for her advocacy work as a person with Down syndrome for promoting disability inclusion.

Carolyn Kettig

Kettig is almost entirely a theater actress; Seven Sisters is her first major role.

Phillip Ettinger

Ettinger is well-known for working with some of Hollywood’s best directors in independent films, like when he appeared in Paul Schrader’s award-winning drama First Reformed. He also appeared in HBO’s drama I Know This Much Is True. He will play a brother to the seven sisters.

Ryan Eggold

Eggold, who has appeared on several NBC shows like The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, will play the husband of one of the sisters in Seven Sisters.

The series is currently in production at FX.