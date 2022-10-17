Major 'Supernatural' Actor to Reprise Role on 'The Winchesters'

A major Supernatural actor is set to reprise their role on The Winchesters. Screen Rant reports that Gil McKinney, who portrayed John Winchester's father in the original series, will again turn up in the new prequel series. McKinney plays Winchester family patriarch Henry, who was part of Supernatural along with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the elder John.

The new prequel spinoff stars Drake Rodger as a young John Winchester, and Meg Donnelly as his future wife Mary Campbell. They are the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester in the original series. The Winchesters debuted earlier this month, and will explore the origins of the evil-slaying family. Previously, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Donnelly and Rodger, ahead of the premiere, and they told us that the show hopes to "recreate" the experience that fans felt when watching Supernatural for the first time.

#Supernatural's Gil McKinney is returning as Henry Winchester, according to a new report 😮🙌



Keep an eye out in #TheWinchesters episode 7 👀https://t.co/YF8VOFpyKT pic.twitter.com/dviADf0R7P — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 14, 2022

When asked if the show would be accessible for those who didn't watch Supernatural, Rodger explained that this was part of the plan with The Winchesters. "We had an extensive conversation between Robbie [Thompson, co-executive producer] and Jensen when they were creating the show. They really wanted to have something that new and old fans alike would be able to appreciate," he said.

Rodger continued, "Something with references and Easter eggs from Supernatural for the old fans. And then also bringing back old characters from the mothership and things like that, that the old fans will be able to appreciate, but also in a way where new fans will be able to understand and have to explain for them." Morgan recently took to Instagram to praise the young stars stepping into the franchise, and shared some photos from a dinner meeting that he and Ackles had with the pair.

In the caption on his post, Morgan wrote, "So, I was lucky enough to have dinner with the younger, cooler, and more handsome John Winchester. Gotta say, I loved both [Drake Rodger] and [Meg Donnelly]. Talented, humble, funny, smart, very damn attractive. (Better be) The Supernatural world couldn't be in better hands. These two know the world they're walking into, care about it, and will do it more than justice.

He continued, "[The Winchesters] airs tonight and I can't wait to see what [Jensen Ackles] and [Danneel Ackles] have cooked up. It's not often that a show has so much love for it that it warrants another iteration... thanks to Jensen and [Jared Padalecki], the Winchester story is just starting... and I can't wait. George either. That's her in my arms so impressed with us all she decided to nap. The Winchesters. Tonight. CW. Big love. Xxjd oh... photos courtesy of the sneaky better half." The Winchesters airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.