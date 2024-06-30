'Walker' Fans Are in Their Feels Following Premature Series Finale

Jared Padalecki's Walker was canceled last month, and the series finale officially aired. The finale ended on a cliffhanger that involved James Van Der Beek playing the Walkers' new neighbor, and he was very likely going to be a big part of Season 5. Padalecki ripped into The CW's new management over how the cancellation was handled, and fans are feeling a lot of emotions. Many people took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit after the series finale aired. Plenty of fans were frustrated, like Padalecki, over the cancellation, pointing out that there was still so much more story to tell. Others were thankful to the cast and crew and were happy that Walker happened in the first place. Overall, though, the fandom is as emotional as ever.

'Walker' Was Canceled Far Too Soon Comment

by u/klutzysunshine from discussion

in Walker One fan wrote, "Just watched the Walker finale, there could have been so many story lines for season 5, damn you CW."

Fans Already Miss 'Walker' Comment

by u/klutzysunshine from discussion

in Walker "Man I'm really gonna miss Cordell Walker and I hate that's all I'm gonna get on what happens to him," one fan expressed. "I'm already miss them so f---ing much [loudly crying face emoji]," another shared.

Too Many Unanswered Questions Comment

by u/DawnofElephantEchoes from discussion

in Walker "So I just officially deleted the cw app off my phone after the Walker finale!!" one fan admitted. "also that series finale had a lot of unanswered questions I wasn't too thrilled about that! I wanted to see more!! [loudly crying face emoji, pleading face emoji]"

'Walker' Fans are Pretty Emotional (Photo: Walker -- "See You Sometime" -- Image Number: WLK413_0824r -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker -- Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW -- © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. - Rebecca Brenneman/The CW) "Drying my happy, sad, poignant tears after the Walker series finale. What incredible writing, heartfelt closure, realistic portrayals of grief, loss and celebration. Amazing performances," one fan praised. "Jared Padalecki, you created something so special and no one can take that away from you or us."

One Cameo Had So Much Potential (Photo: Walker -- Image Number: WLKS3_JaredP_BBS-081822-0427r -- Pictured: Jared Padalecki -- Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. - Brian Bowen Smith/The CW) One fan said, "My sadness over Walker being cancelled was only heightened by knowing we were denied a season featuring Dawson as a cult leader living nextdoor to the Walkers!" Another wrote, "They showed the last episode of Walker tonight and the cliffhanger ending for the following season we will never get to see was James Van Der Beek as their neighbor next season. The profanity at the network that came out of my mouth when it ended. SCREW YOU, CW!!"