6 TV Dramas That Deserve a Reboot Now

Thanks to the magic of streaming services, nostalgia is no longer just a feeling we get when thinking about the past. Between revivals and reboots on Netflix or major networks The CW, audiences can enjoy their favorites, from Fuller House to Dynasty with a fresh, new lens.

In many ways, the reboot and revival genre is increasing in popularity day-by-day, making nostalgia its very own genre. In the last five years, audiences have had the chance to see their favorites come back, like Gilmore Girls or The X-Files. And with so many of the show’s stars and producers open to the idea, there are no more boundaries.

While everyone has a favorite TV show they wish could be revisited, it’s obvious not all can play out that way, like Lost or Six Feet Under, which ended with a solid finality. But there are plenty that can still see new life, especially if fans want another round.

Whether they were gone too soon or just left us hanging on a plot we weren’t too happy about, here are six TV dramas that definitely deserve a reboot.

Dawson’s Creek

There was no teenage drama in the late ’90s like Dawson’s Creek. Squeezing in enough melodrama, social commentary and all that high school angst, the former WB series was one that made an imitable impression on pop culture. And it’s safe to say that enough time has gone by since the end of the series to actually fast forward to where the gang is today. While one of its cast members didn’t quite make it, that didn’t stop the upcoming Roseanne reboot from altering the storyline just a tad to make things easier for the audience.

There are a ton of questions left unanswered too, like, is Dawson a big-time director? Are Joey and Pacey still together? If you don’t want to see a middle-aged Dawson cry over Joey again, you’re lying to yourself. We all want it.

The West Wing

The Aaron Sorkin NBC drama is one that molded the landscape of smart, television writing. Debatably the best of Sorkin’s work, the show was a pioneer in visual expression, casting and plots that relate to our social climate. If this show ever deserved a reboot, now would be the time.

With a shaky, political climate and divided America, the return of The West Wing is one that would leave the country inspired with its thought-provoking scripts, positive public discourse through unity and helping put power back into reflection.

Friday Night Lights

There has never been a show quite like Friday Night Lights. The NBC drama of a small town’s football team and its coach was one that brought about an incredible emotional response from audiences. Not only did the show embody American values and sensibilities, but the cinematic nature of the games als

o kept it real — as did the relationship between the lead characters, Coach Taylor and his charming wife, Tami. With the series ending after Coach Taylor and his wife moved to the east coast, the show still has potential for a reboot and seeing how the two Texans are doing. Did the change create conflicts for the couple? What hardships will Coach Taylor face with the east coast kids?

Dexter

Ever since Dexter aired its series finale in 2013, audiences wondered if the award-winning show would return at some point — especially after THAT finale. But while there has been rumors of a spin-off, there are plenty of questions left unanswered that leave plenty of room for the lovable killer to make his return.

Inquisitr reports Showtime executive Gary Levine revealed that it isn’t a question if Dexter Morgan will reprise his “dark passenger” duties, it’s more a question of when the right time would be to bring the series back. Moreover, a lot of it depends on actor, Michael C. Hall, since audiences and the network don’t want to see his character played by anyone else.

Party of Five

The Salinger family was one of TV’s favorites in the early ’90s and we can’t blame them. The show, which ran from 1994 to 2000, about five siblings living together after their parents’ car accident has been receiving quite a bit of “reboot talk” in recent years. The series, which launched the careers of Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Matthew Fox and Scott Wolf, might actually be happening again — except, in this case, it’s being talked about with a new cast.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed this week that Sony Pictures is looking to develop the series again, but this time the FOX drama would see an immigration twist, starring a first-generation Latino family, and seeing their highs and lows as they make it in a new country. While it’s unclear what the fate of the parents will be in this one, Sony TV declined to share any more information.

The Wonder Years

This ABC favorite is one series that made an incredible dent in the way we tell stories on television. The series, which is set in the early ’60s and aired from 1988 to 1993, was one viewers found infinitely relatable. With the show’s young protagonist Kevin Arnold narrating his life and responding to challenges growing up in the ’70s to ’90s, it was a show that was beloved by many thanks to its realistic commentary about growing up.

While audiences want a reboot and networks are open to the possibility, the show’s lead star, Fred Savage is not too keen on a reunion. While he appreciates what the show meant to viewers after all these years, he is grounded in his decision.

“My answer will remain the same — so I won’t get tired of people asking if everyone else doesn’t get tired of me saying, ‘No, it’s not going to happen,’” Savage told Vanity Fair.

Perhaps the closest thing we’ll get to a reunion reboot is this epic photo Savage shared in 2014. We can still dream, right?